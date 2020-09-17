For a moment, it seemed as if the Yankees' bats may had cooled.

But, only for a moment. Two innings, to be exact. Then the home runs started, and they practically never stopped.

The Yankees, who scored 33 runs on Tuesday and Wednesday, added another bushel Thursday night. They hit six home runs, including five in a seven-run fourth inning, and beat the Blue Jays 10-7 at Yankee Stadium to notch their eighth consecutive win and the most emphatic of sweeps before departing for a seven-game road trip that begins Friday night in Boston and ends Sept. 24 in Buffalo against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays scored four runs in the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate, but Aroldis Chapman struck out Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernandez to end the game and earn his third save of the season.

Brett Gardner, D.J LeMahieu, Luke Voit, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres all homered in the fourth for the Yankees. Gardner, LeMahieu, and Voit hit back-to-back-to-back homers, and Stanton and Torres offered their back-to-back bombs on the other side of an Aaron Hicks strikeout. All five homers came off Blue Jays pitcher Chase Anderson, who entered in the second inning after opener Julian Merryweather allowed two runs in the first inning.

It was the first time the Yankees (29-21) hit five home runs in an inning, and they are one of only seven teams to have ever done it. They are the first team in MLB history to hit at least six home runs in three straight games after they hit seven home runs Wednesday and six on Tuesday.

Stanton, in his second game back from a hamstring injury that kept him out over a month, went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs, and a strikeout. Stanton’s RBI single in the first inning was his first hit since Aug. 8.

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked none to earn his third win of the year, while raising his ERA slightly to 3.27. Tanaka retired the first six Blue Jays batters of the game before running into slight trouble in the third.

After the Yankees scored twice in the first thanks to a Stanton RBI single and Torres ground out, the Blue Jays tied the score at 2 in the third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered and Bo Bichette’s single drove in Danny Jansen, but Bichette was thrown out trying to sneak to second base.

Gurriel Jr. got Tanaka again in the fifth, mashing a 385-foot home run to rightfield that cut the Yankees’ lead to 9-3.

Gary Sanchez’s solo home run in the seventh gave the Yankees a 10-3 lead.