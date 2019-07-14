The audition went pretty well. The final result was not quite as good for Marcus Stroman. It can go that way when you pitch against the 2019 Yankees.

Toronto’s ace righty – a Long Islander and a potential target for the Yankees as they seek to make a deal for a starter – looked very good through much of six solid innings but still wound up the losing pitcher as the Yankees scored a 4-2 victory and took the series from the Blue Jays before 42,303 at the Stadium.

Stroman didn’t face the Yanks the last time they were in town but made plenty of news when asked about potentially playing in New York when he said “Yeah, I’m built for this. Anybody can say whatever, but I’m built for the bright lights and the moment. I’m not scared of it. I’ve never been.”

The righthander out of Patchogue-Medford High School gave up three runs on seven hits and equaled a season high with seven strikeouts.

Masahiro Tanaka was a shade better, however. The Yanks righty allowed just two runs over six innings on four hits and no walks while striking out five. He needed just 79 pitches to record the 18 outs and improved to 6-5 while lowering his ERA to 3.81.

He exited with a 3-2 lead and the Yanks ran their end game exactly as it’s supposed to go: Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman got the last nine outs with Chapman earning his 25th save.

Gio Urshela got the start at third base and delivered in a big way for the Yanks. He had two hits, drove in two runs and scored the go-ahead run with a deft slide home on a tight play after a wild pitch in the fifth inning. Mike Tauchman hit a solo homer for an insurance run and ended a 30-inning stretch the Yanks went without a long ball.

While the Yankees are looking to upgrade the starting rotation, they have pitched well coming out of the All-Star break. Toronto managed only four runs in 17 1/3 innings against Yankees starters in the series.

Stroman entered play as the AL leader in ground ball percentage and was precisely what he was expected to be in the early innings: he got outs on grounders and strikeouts. In the second inning, however, the Yankees were able to put some of those ground balls where the Jays had no fielder and scratched out a pair of runs. Gio Urshela slapped a single through the left side of the infield to score a pair of runs for a 2-0 lead.

Tanaka’s penchant for giving up the home run ball helped Toronto even the score in the fifth. Randal Grichuk and Eric Sogard hit solo shots to make the score 2-2. In 19 starts this season, Tanaka has allowed 18 home runs.

The Yanks struck right back for the lead in the bottom of the frame and along the way brought out some of the emotion that is characteristic of Stroman’s game; it has worked for him and against him.

Urshela led it off with an infield single and Austin Romine followed with a walk. Stroman retired Tauchman on a pop up and then got a right-side ground ball from DJ LeMahieu. The Jays forced Romine at second but didn’t pull off what looked like a certain double play; Stroman was clearly irked.

During the ensuing at-bat, against Aaron Judge, Stroman uncorked a wild pitch. It caromed back to catcher Danny Jansen who had a clear shot to tag out Urshela on a slide home, but he applied the tag high. It took a Yankees challenge and a 1:32 review, but Urshela was safe and gave the Yanks the 3-2 lead.

Stroman seemed exasperated in the moment and walked Judge, but got out of the jam. He was more composed in the sixth when he got all three outs via strikeout.