TORONTO — Good streaks and not-so-good streaks have characterized Masahiro Tanaka’s career with the Yankees.

The righthander has had stretches where he’s been as effective, and even dominant, as anyone in the sport, and seen periods where it seemed as if a skipped start or two might be in his best interest to get right.

To their detriment, the Yankees saw a bit of both Tuesday night.

Tanaka threw four scoreless innings before a fifth-inning implosion, which included two Toronto home runs, helped sink him and the Yankees in a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays in front of 20, 671 at Rogers Centre.

It was a rough start to a six-game trip for the Yankees (38-21), who went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11.

Randal Grichuk and Freddy Galvis each homered in the fifth for the Blue Jays, who came in having lost six straight and 10 of their last 11.

Tanaka, 3-4 with a 3.20 ERA coming in, allowed four runs, six hits and two walks over six innings. Not getting nearly as many swings and misses as when he’s pitching at his best, Tanaka struck out just two.

After a rare base-running mistake by DJ LeMahieu helped short-circuit a potential rally in the seventh, Aaron Hicks’ second homer of the season, a towering shot in the eighth, drew the Bombers within 4-3. But they would strand two in the eighth as Brett Gardner flied out against Ken Giles, called on for a four-out save.

Tanaka cruised into the fifth with the 2-0 lead provided by Clint Frazier’s two-run homer off Clayton Richard but stumbled quickly.

Randal Grichuk led off by launching a 1-and-1 slider to left-center, his 11th homer making it 2-1. Cavan Biggio walked and, with one out after a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pop out, attempted to steal second. Gary Sanchez fired to shortstop Gleyber Torres, who applied the tag, and umpire Carlos Torres called Biggio out. But Gleyber Torres could not secure the ball after the tag and the Blue Jays successfully challenged.

Galvis then pounced on a full-count slider, hammering it out for his ninth homer, the two-run shot giving the Blue Jays, who were 7-24 in their last 31 games coming in, a 3-2 lead. Danny Jansen grounded out to Tanaka for the second out but leadoff man Eric Sogard extended the inning with a double. Touted rookie Vlad Guerrero Jr. smacked an RBI single to center to make it 4-2.

The Yankees looked poised to rally in the sixth against lefthander Thomas Pannone, who relieved Richard with two on and two outs in the fifth and retired Aaron Hicks.

Torres and Frazier worked walks to start the sixth and Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo called on righthander Daniel Hudson to face Gio Urshela. The third baseman, already with so many big hits this season, did not come up with another one, flying to right. Hudson struck out Cameron Maybin and got Brett Gardner to fly to center for the third out.

The Yankees almost got to Hudson in the seventh.

LeMahieu led off with a double, making it 44 of 54 games for the second baseman this season in which he’s reached base safely. After Luke Voit struck out, righthander Joe Biagini came on to face Sanchez.

The catcher, who came with an AL-leading 18 homers and 1-for-2 with a walk and a double in the game, fell behind 0-and-2 before hitting a ground smash to Galvis, the shortstop. Galvis, seeing LeMahieu straying a bit off second, fired there, with Sogard tagging him out by an eyelash. Sogard threw a dart to first, clipping Sanchez by a half-step to complete the odd-looking 6-4-3 double play.