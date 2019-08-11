TORONTO – Masahiro Tanaka benefited from yet another offensive explosion by his teammates Monday night in Camden Yards, but the righthander didn’t try to hide his disappointment in himself.

“Having good offense and you not doing your job well enough kind of makes it even more frustrating,” Tanaka said after the win.

The righthander more than did his job Sunday afternoon and it couldn’t have been better timed.

On a day Yankees bats were mostly quiet, Tanaka turned in one of the better outings of his career in a 1-0 victory in front of 27,790 at Rogers Centre.

The Yankees (77-41), who went 5-2 on this trip that started with Monday’s 9-6 victory at Baltimore, got their lone run Sunday in the fifth when Gio Urshela and Brett Gardner hit back-to-back doubles.

The day was otherwise about Tanaka, who came in struggling – 2-1 in his last seven starts but with a 10.23 ERA in that stretch. He shoved those numbers to the backburner Sunday against the Blue Jays (50-71), allowing three hits over eight scoreless innings.

After Brandon Drury’s single to start the ninth, Aaron Boone went to Aroldis Chapman and one of the best battles of the season soon commenced. The closer’s first task was pinch hitter Vlad Guerrero Jr., who came in hitting .388 with five homers and 25 RBIs in his last 20 games. Chapman put the rookie in a 0-and-2 hole with a pair of fastballs Guerrero swung through with powerful swings, then was fortunate Guerrero just missed crushing one out on a hanging 1-and-2 slider, the ball hooking foul and clanging off the facing of the upper deck in left. The battle went on for 13 pitches before Chapman got Guerrero to ground a full-count 100-mph fastball to short, the start of a 6-4-3 double play. Bo Bichette kept the inning alive with a line-drive single to left but Chapman struck out Cavan Biggio with a full-count slider for his 31st save in 36 chances.

Tanaka has been inconsistent most of the season with his splitter, a devastating pitch when it’s on, and on Sunday, while not abandoning the pitch, focused far more on his slider.

The strategy was successful as Tanaka held down an offense that coming in had homered in 15 straight games and had hit 99 homers since June 16, one behind the Yankees for most in the majors in that stretch. Tanaka struck out four and did not walk a batter.

The Yankees had just five hits Sunday, two by Urshela.

For much of the afternoon , a questionable scoring decision hovered over things. Tanaka allowed an infield single, which easily could have been scored an error on Urshela, to Bichette to start the bottom of the first, and that was all in the hit department until Justin Smoak’s sharp single to start the eighth.

Before the Smoak single, Tanaka had retired 17 straight. Tanaka worked around the Smoak hit, getting a fielder’s choice by Teoscar Hernandez then an inning-ending double play off the bat of Derek Fisher.