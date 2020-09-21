BUFFALO – The Yankees held a brief celebration – presumably with proper social distancing protocols in effect – late Sunday night in lobby of their downtown Buffalo hotel shortly after arrival.

They had, after all, clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the Mariners loss a couple of hours earlier to the Padres.

"We had a glass of champagne," ace Gerrit Cole said late Monday afternoon. "Just celebrated the accomplishment and acknowledged there’s more work to do."

The work did not continue Monday night.

With Michael King not nearly sharp enough against a talented, aggressive Blue Jays lineup and Jonathan Loaisiga struggling just as bad, the Yankees were blown out, 11-5, on a cool night at Sahlen Field.

The Yankees (31-23), now losers of two straight after a 10-game winning streak, entered the day one game behind the Twins for the fourth playoff spot in the American League (and homefield advantage for the wild-card round).

Even with no fans, that could be significant as the Yankees are 21-7 at home this year compared to 10-16 on the road after Monday’s setback.

The skidding Blue Jays (28-26), who snapped a six-game losing streak Sunday, climbed within three games of the Yankees, whom they outhit 13-8, for second place in the AL East.

Down 10-1 in the seventh, the Yankees got their second run on a fielder’s choice by Gio Urshela. Trailing 11-2 in the ninth, Mike Tauchman’s bases-clearing double made it 11-5.

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the second on Urshela’s single, but Toronto took control from there, sending nine to the plate in the third and fourth innings – and scoring five and four runs, respectively – to take a 9-1 lead.

The Yankees’ offense, which outscored the Blue Jays 43-15 last week in a sweep at the Stadium, did not have anything approaching that kind of success Monday.

Righty Matt Shoemaker, making his first start since an IL stint because of shoulder inflammation and therefore on a relatively low pitch count, allowed one run and three hits over three innings. A suspect Blue Jays bullpen, led by righthander T.J. Zeuch, allowed one run the rest of the way. Zeuch took over for Shoemaker to start the fourth and allowed one run and one hit over 3 1/3 innings.

The Blue Jays, who earlier in the month actually leapfrogged the Yankees into second place in the East, sent nine to the plate in the third as they knocked King out. Alejandro Kirk, who had three hits, led off with a single and, after King struck out Jonathan Davis looking at a fastball for his fifth strikeout of the night to that point, Cavan Biggio walked. Bo Bichette, a budding star who missed the previous Yankees series in Buffalo as he was on the IL with a right knee sprain, lined a single to left to tie it at 1-1. Teoscar Hernandez, who has established himself as a Yankee killer earlier in his career, followed with an RBI single to make it 2-1. After Lourdes Gurriel Jr. struck out, Randal Grichuk delivered Bichette with a single to right that made it 3-1 and ended King’s night as Loaisiga came on to face Guerrero. The first baseman fell behind 1-and-2 before yanking a 2-and-2 slider down the leftfield line, the two-run double making it 5-1. That gave King a final line of five runs and five hits allowed over 2 2/3 innings in which he walked one and struck out six.

The Blue Jays knocked out Loaisiga an inning later as the first five batters reached base. The big hits in the four-run inning were RBI singles from Bichette and Hernandez and an RBI double by Vlad Guerrero Jr, who had three hits, including two doubles and a triple. Loaisga allowed four runs (three earned), five hits and two walks in one inning.