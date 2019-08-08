Yankees vs. Blue Jays

The Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a four-game series on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

New York Yankees' Gio Urshela celebrates with teammates after hitting his second two-run home run of the night, against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Toronto.

New York Yankees' Gio Urshela celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Toronto.

New York Yankees' Mike Tauchman is greeted by teammate Camerom Maybin after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Toronto.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Toronto.

New York Yankees' Breyvic Valera scores on a wild pitch as Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Thomas Pannone tries to make a play during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Toronto.

New York Yankees' Gio Urshela, right, celebrates with Didi Gregorius after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Toronto.

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a two-run home run against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 8, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees celebrates his second home run with teammate DJ LeMahieu #26 against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 8, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Breyvic Valera #36 of the New York Yankees comes in to score on a wild pitch by Thomas Pannone #45 of the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 8, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases on his second home run of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at the Rogers Centre on August 8, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.