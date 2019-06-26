TODAY'S PAPER
The Yankees go for the three-game sweep against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Hicks #31 and Gleyber Torres #25 of
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Yankees' Aaron Hicks #31 and Gleyber Torres #25 score in the second inning of a game against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge follows through on a two-run single in the second inning of a game against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius celebrates his second-inning home
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius celebrates his second-inning home run against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius celebrates his second-inning home run against the Blue Jays with teammate Aaron Hicks at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu singles during the first inning against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Trent Thornton #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton delivers against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #13 of the Toronto Blue
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates his three-run home run with teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr.in the first inning of a game against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

James Paxton #65 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees pitcher James Paxton reacts after surrendering a three-run home run in the first inning of a game against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

James Paxton #65 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees pitcher James Paxton delivers during the first inning against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

