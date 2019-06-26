The Yankees go for the three-game sweep against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees' Aaron Hicks #31 and Gleyber Torres #25 score in the second inning of a game against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge follows through on a two-run single in the second inning of a game against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius celebrates his second-inning home run against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius celebrates his second-inning home run against the Blue Jays with teammate Aaron Hicks at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu singles during the first inning against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton delivers against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates his three-run home run with teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr.in the first inning of a game against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Yankees pitcher James Paxton reacts after surrendering a three-run home run in the first inning of a game against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.