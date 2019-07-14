Yankees vs. Blue Jays

The Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber game of a three-game set on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers during the third inning against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres and designated hitter Luke Voit celebrate after both scored in the second inning against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres scores a run in the second inning past Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela follows through on his two-run single in the second inning of a game against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge leads off first base during the first inning against Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge follows through on a first-inning single against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.