TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
New York Yankees' Clint Frazier hits an RBI
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Print

The Yankees took two of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays in their series from Friday Sept. 20 to Sunday Sept. 22, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia stands with Photos: Yankees honor CC before final home game Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees Photos: Yankees celebrate clinching AL East title Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees Yankees-Angels series photos Former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera smiles after being Photos: Mariano Rivera receives Presidential Medal of Freedom The Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, left, lays Yankees-Red Sox series photos Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge reacts after he scores Yankees vs. Rangers photos Aaron Judge of the Yankees hitting a solo Yankees vs. Athletics photos Yankees pitcher Domingo German delivers in the bottom Yankees vs. Athletics photos Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez talks to starting pitcher Yankees vs. Indians photos New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin Yankees vs. Orioles photos Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka waves to fans as Yankees vs. Blue Jays The Yankees' Brett Gardner, right, grabs at the Yankees vs. Orioles Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge hits a solo Yankees vs. Red Sox Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees greets teammate Gio Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Yankees catcher Austin Romine, right, celebrates his two-run Yankees vs. Red Sox
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search