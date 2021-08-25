Winning close games should serve Yankees well down the stretch

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Yankees sweated out yet another close one Tuesday night, beating Atlanta, 5-4, for their 11th straight victory, one secured only after Wandy Peralta escaped the bases-loaded, two-out mess Aroldis Chapman left for him.

But those kind of nail-biters, while typically providing more than a few heart palpations among the fanbase – seemingly on a nightly basis of late, even as the team victory total marches upward – have become old hat for the Yankees.

And something, they feel, could benefit them in the postseason, a place it increasingly looks as if the Yankees will end up, whether by virtue of one of the AL wild-card spots, or if they manage to catch the Rays for the East title.

"We’ve played so many of these, I think more than anyone in the league, certainly," Aaron Boone said of one-run games. "And the one thing I’ve said is I feel like our guys are very comfortable in these close games. Whether we pull it out, whether we lose one, whatever it may be, I know we’re comfortable in them."

After Tuesday’s victory, the Yankees, who start a four-game series against the A’s, very much in the wild-card hunt, Thursday night, upped their record in one-run games this season to 21-12.

"That's a good feeling to have, when you know guys are confident in their ability to execute at the most important part of the game when the pressure is high," Boone said. "When that’s the case, you live with the results."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The results have been there, even before the 11-game winning streak, though that’s a good place to start as the stretch began after the Yankees lost a 9-8 decision to the White Sox, on Tim Anderson’s two-run walk-off homer off Zack Britton, in the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.

It was the latest "gut punch" taken by the Yankees – a phrase Boone early in the season began labeling some of his club’s roughest losses of the season, of which there’s been no shortage of – but the Yankees responded by winning the next two games in Chicago. Neither were one-run games, but both were two-run margins, each coming down to a reliever escaping with runners on in the final inning.

"(In) October, you're not going to have those games where it’s 11-3 or 10-2, it’s going to be a 5-4 ballgame, a 3-2 ballgame," Aaron Judge said. "I feel like 90% of the games we play are one-run games."

Success in such games, of course, guarantee nothing when it comes to randomness of October baseball. The Yankees, for example, went a pedestrian 18-19 in one-run games in 2019 but advanced to Game 6 of the ALCS where they lost (by a run) on Jose Altuve’s walk-off homer against Aroldis Chapman. In 2018, the Yankees went 23-17 in one-run games, beat Oakland in the wild-card game, then lost in four games to the Red Sox in the Division Series. In 2017, the mark was a decidedly unimpressive 18-26 but the Yankees clobbered Minnesota in the wild-card round, upset Cleveland in the Division Series, then took a 3-2 lead in the ALCS against the Astros before losing Games 6 and 7 in Houston.

Last year, during the 60-game COVID-19 shortened season, the Yankees were 6-7 in one-run games, hardly enough of a sample size from which to draw any conclusions (they lost Game 5 of the ALDS to the Rays, 1-0, after sweeping Cleveland in the best-of-three wild-card series).

Still, while there’s nothing predictive about what it could mean come the postseason, experiencing success in a slew of close games certainly has to beat the alternative.

"There’s no panic (with us), even when stuff starts hitting the fan or things aren’t going our way in the eighth or ninth inning," Judge said. "Guys have no panic, and the next man steps up to make a play."