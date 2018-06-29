If you had been living under a rock, or stationed in some far- out outpost on Mars before watching the Yankees on Friday night, you would have been hard-pressed to believe what the American League East standings said was the truth going into their game against the Red Sox.

Not only are these two teams keeping pace with each other, step by grueling step, but going into Friday, the Red Sox — yes, the same Red Sox who were stymied by CC Sabathia — had the better record. The rivalry was alive and well, and despite a fairly breezy 8-1 win by the Yankees, it’s very likely that the fight for AL East superiority will extend into the far reaches of September.

That said, it’s probably some sort of testament to this Yankees team that they could make a club that good look this mortal, even for a day. In exchange, the Yankees took ownership of first place in the AL East and unseated the Red Sox for the best record in the major leagues — they’re 53-26 (a .671 winning percentage) to Boston’s 55-28 (.663) — in front of a sellout crowd of 47,120, their highest paid attendance number this season.

They did it on the backs of two rookies, a veteran, a Judge and the wings of a Bird. Gleyber Torres scored the first run and drove in the second, Miguel Andujar (two-run shot) and Greg Bird hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth, and Bird added another homer in the eighth. Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

“We’re not surprised anymore,” Aaron Boone said of Torres and Andujar. “Really good performances by them.”

He added, “Everyone in that clubhouse thinks we’re capable of that type of performance . . . We’re a confident group.’’

Meanwhile, Sabathia (5-3) continued his defiance of time and physics, allowing one earned run in seven innings to drop his ERA to 3.02.

Torres got things off to a rollicking start in the third, barely missing a home run on a ball that bounced off the wall in center and temporarily evaded Jackie Bradley Jr. for a triple. One pitch later, Andujar blooped one to no-man’s land in center to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

Torres and Andujar tag-teamed again in the fourth. After Giancarlo Stanton led off with a walk and Didi Gregorius doubled him to third, Torres hit a sacrifice fly to left. Then Andujar put a charge in Eduardo Rodriguez’s 90-mph fastball, blasting it to left for his 12th homer, his third RBI of the game and a 4-0 lead. Six pitches later, Bird hit an opposite-field homer to left, only his second hit against a lefty this season. It also was the sixth time the Yankees have gone back-to-back this year.

The Red Sox nicked at the deficit with two outs in the fifth when Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi hit back-to-back doubles to make it 5-1.

Rodriguez was done after 95 pitches and six innings, allowing all five runs and seven hits.

Reliever Justin Haley didn’t fare much better. With one out in the seventh, he allowed a single to Aaron Hicks and then did the unadvisable: served up a 92-mph fastball dead center and at the letters to Judge, who blasted it to right for his 21st home run. Judge is 12-for-25 with three homers and eight RBIs in seven games against the Red Sox this year.

Bird hit a solo shot to right an inning later, also off Haley, for his second career multi-homer game and first since 2015. It was the 15th time a Yankee has had a multi-homer game this year.