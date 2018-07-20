The Yankees recalled Brandon Drury from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday afternoon, the team announced.

The Yankees are scheduled to play the first game of the Subway Series against the Mets on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

Drury was called up from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 29 and made his first appearance for the Yankees since April 6 the next day. He started at first base for the first time in his career on June 30 against the Red Sox.

Drury was the regular third baseman to start the season, but was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 7 because of severe migraines and blurry vision. Drury lost his starting job at third base when he went on the disabled list and rookie Miguel Andujar put a hammerlock on the position.

The Yankees demoted Drury to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 9 after a 5-4 loss to the Orioles in Game 1 of doubleheader to make room for Game 2 starter Luis Cessa.

Drury has played in 15 games this season and is hitting .178 with a home run and seven RBIs.