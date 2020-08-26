Joe Girardi had a go-to phrase on those rare occasions during his managerial tenure that the incomparable Mariano Rivera blew a save.

“He showed that he’s human today,” Girardi would say.

Gerrit Cole had been something other than human on the mound in the regular season the last year-plus, not having lost a game since last May 22 against the White Sox when he was a member of the Astros.

The ace’s impressive 28-start undefeated streak came to a thud of an end Wednesday afternoon as he allowed three homers in a 5-1 loss to the Braves Wednesday afternoon in the first game of a straight doubleheader at Truist Park, a game in which the Yankees were held without a hit the first 5 1/3 innings by a pitcher making his big-league debut.

Cole (4-1, 3.51), coming off last Wednesday’s outing against the Rays when the day’s biggest story was the anger he directed at Aaron Boone during and after the game for removing him in the seventh inning, allowed five runs, five hits and two walks over five innings.

Cole, 20-0 with a 1.97 ERA in the 28 starts of the unbeaten streak, struck out nine, mostly with a nasty slider, but the trio of homers – which gave the pitcher 10 allowed this season – were too much to overcome. He did not object when Boone came to get him with two on and none out in the sixth.

Cole was severely outpitched by Braves rookie righthander Ian Anderson, who did not allow a hit until Luke Voit homered with one out in the sixth – giving the first baseman a fifth straight game with a homer and his team-leading 11th overall. Anderson, 22, allowed that one run and hit. He walked two and struck out six.

The Yankees (16-10), who lost their fourth straight, looked like a team playing for the first time since last Thursday against the Rays. And looking like a team missing some of its biggest bats – DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres, most prominently. Aaron Judge, activated from the IL earlier, was in the lineup for Game 2.

The afternoon was a rough beginning to a potentially rough stretch for the Yankees – 35 games in 33 days – to end the regular season, a span that, counting Wednesday, included four double headers (they have doubleheaders scheduled against the Mets Friday and Sunday.

Anderson, who struck out 172 batters in 135 2/3 innings in the minors last season, retired the Yankees in order in a 13-pitch first, ending the inning with a strikeout of Aaron Hicks on a changeup.

Cole could not match Anderson on the bottom half.

He fell behind Ronald Acuna 3-and-1 before the 22-year-old leadoff man, who hit 41 homers last season, crushed a full-count fastball that came in belt-high and 97 mph, sending it an estimated 473 feet to left-center for his fifth homer of the season. Cole struck out Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna to end the 20-pitch inning.

Anderson made it six-up-six-down with a 12-pitch second inning, with the Yankees not getting their first base runner until Tyler Wade, the No. 9 hitter, drew a two-out walk in the third. Wade stole second, giving the Yankees their first runner in scoring position, but Mike Tauchman grounded out.

The Braves (17-12) added on in the bottom half. Acuna walked and Swanson reached out and punched a 2-and-1 slider over the wall in right, his fourth homer making it 3-0. The blast improved Swanson to 3-for-7 with two homers in his career vs. Cole. After Freddie Freeman grounded out, Ozuna roped a 1-and-1 breaking ball an estimated 469 feet to left, his eighth homer making it 4-0.

Anderson put two on in the fourth – on an error and a walk – but got Gio Urshela to ground into an inning-ending double play leaving the Yankees still without a hit.

Voit changed that in the sixth but the Braves tacked on in the bottom half on a Nick Markakis double to make it 5-1.