BUFFALO – Brian Cashman acknowledged it being something he does rarely and isn’t even sure of its overall effectiveness.

But with his team in a spiral that has shown few signs of abating, the Yankees general manager chose late Tuesday afternoon to address the club.

And, as Cashman was the first to point out regarding any happy talk at the moment, “Talk is cheap and all that matters is the performance.”

Which, as no Yankees fan needs reminding, has not been good. And hasn’t been in nearly a month.

Still, the GM-led meeting was not of the proverbial strip-the-paint-from-the-walls variety.

“Just to remind them first and foremost that I believe in them,” Cashman said before the third-place Yankees played the second of their three-game series against the Blue Jays, a team that entering Tuesday led them by two games for second place in the AL East. “I put this club together with my staff and everybody in that room is here for a reason.”

Going into Tuesday, few in that room had done much in the way of positive for the Yankees, losers of 14 of 19 games after Monday’s embarrassing 12-7 loss to the Blue Jays, a game in which Toronto hung a 10-spot on them in the sixth inning.

“It's not something that we're accustomed to having a slide like this,” Cashman said. “We’re used to better baseball than this, our fans deserve better baseball than this. And so it's just to try to get a shock to the system to get us back on track.”

The Yankees, of course, burst from the gate at 16-6 to start this COVID-19 shortened season and appeared as if they’d coast to, while maybe not the AL East title given the strength of the Rays, a playoff spot at the very least. But as the effect of some significant injuries took hold and the bullpen began suffering some head-scratching implosions, the 5-14 stretch followed, which sunk the Yankees into the eighth and final playoff spot.

“Bottom line is we're working on our own,” said Cashman, who stood pat at the trade deadline as he found the prices for players on the market he might have desired to be prohibitive. “There's no help coming from anywhere, and the challenge is to find a way to get through this storm and batten down the hatches and come out on the other end with clear skies and sunny days ahead. But obviously the work’s got to be done now while the storm is upon us and clearly we all know the storm is upon us. We haven't played well now for quite some time and we all know we're capable of more, significantly more, both individually and collectively, and that responsibility starts obviously with me and it filters all the way down through them and on our staff.”

Cashman said it has not been just one element dooming his team.

“Obviously when you find yourself as a team struggling there's going be a ton of reasons,” Cashman said. “And we've seemed to have come up with every one under the sun as our games have played out here recently. Whether, like last night, we scored clearly enough runs, but then the bullpen let us down. Obviously, the defense seems to nick us here and there, too. We’ve had some baserunning mistakes. So I think we've had a little bit of everything that's transpired here.”

Cashman paused.

“And baseball can be really humbling, there's no doubt about that,” he added. “And so we've been humbled. But again, as a storm is upon us, no one's going to come. If you're out at sea, The Coast Guard is not coming to save us. We’ve got to find a way to swim to shore and survive and that's what this is all about. And I know the character of this crew that we have, the makeup of this group – extremely talented, they care a great deal. The effort’s obviously there, the results haven't followed.”