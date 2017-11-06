This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 65° Good Afternoon
Overcast 65° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees GM Brian Cashman, Joe Girardi discuss former manager’s departure

Manager Joe Girardi #28 and general manager Brian

Manager Joe Girardi #28 and general manager Brian Cashman look on during batting practice prior to the American League Wild Card game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said letting go of manager Joe Girardi was a “very difficult and challenging decision,” Newsday’s Erik Boland tweeted.

In a conference call with reporters, Cashman said there was more than one factor that led to the decision.

“We do not make changes at that level lightly,” Cashman said.

Cashman said the team has no time table for picking a new manager at this point.

Girardi also discussed his departure from the team today, telling WFAN he thought he would be back next season.

“I wanted to finish what we started,” Girardi said, according to Newsday’s David Lennon. “From that standpoint, I was disappointed.”

The former manager said he believed he had a “really good” relationship with his team and received texts and tweets from players after news of his departure broke, Lennon tweeted.

“From the standpoint of [player] relationship issues, there were none. And if there were, I didn’t know about it.”

Girardi also stated there’s a “pretty good chance” he’ll be a broadcaster next season and that he plans to manage again.

Girardi was the Yankees manager for 10 seasons, winning a World Series title in 2009. He was let go after the Yankees were eliminated in the ALCS following the end of his contract.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giants coach Ben McAdoo and quarterback Eli Manning The 1-7 Giants still have eight games to go
Eli Manning of the Giants tries to recover Grading the Giants: Too many miscues on offense
Avery Moss of the New York Giants looks Giants Q&A: Just how bad was loss to Rams?
Joakim Noah during Knicks training camp at the What will the Knicks do when Noah is activated?
Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina  in the first quarter Ntilikina’s late threes thrill the Garden
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis celebrates with Tim Hardaway Jr. in Porzingis’ 40 points spark Knicks’ comeback win