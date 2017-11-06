Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said letting go of manager Joe Girardi was a “very difficult and challenging decision,” Newsday’s Erik Boland tweeted.

In a conference call with reporters, Cashman said there was more than one factor that led to the decision.

“We do not make changes at that level lightly,” Cashman said.

Cashman said the team has no time table for picking a new manager at this point.

Girardi also discussed his departure from the team today, telling WFAN he thought he would be back next season.

“I wanted to finish what we started,” Girardi said, according to Newsday’s David Lennon. “From that standpoint, I was disappointed.”

The former manager said he believed he had a “really good” relationship with his team and received texts and tweets from players after news of his departure broke, Lennon tweeted.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“From the standpoint of [player] relationship issues, there were none. And if there were, I didn’t know about it.”

Girardi also stated there’s a “pretty good chance” he’ll be a broadcaster next season and that he plans to manage again.

Girardi was the Yankees manager for 10 seasons, winning a World Series title in 2009. He was let go after the Yankees were eliminated in the ALCS following the end of his contract.