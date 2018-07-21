The Yankees frequently dip into their Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill a need on the major-league level. It is far less often that their Double-A players get the call, so righthanded pitcher Domingo Acevedo had no idea his first call to the big leagues would happen this quickly.

Acevedo, 24, was brought up from Trenton (the team was playing in Binghamton) to replace the opening created when Domingo German was sent to Triple-A after Friday night’s start against the Mets.

“I said, ‘Oh, seriously?’ ” Acevedo said when he was informed by Trenton manager Jay Bell about 11 p.m. Friday night. “I said I need to call my mom.’’

The call to Santo Domingo did not get off to a great start.

“The call was late at night, she thought it was something bad,’’ Acevedo said. Then he told her he was going to the Yankees. “She cried with me,’’ he said.

The 6-7 Acevedo is 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA in 11 appearances. His stay here is uncertain but he’s slated to be a long man out of the bullpen.

“The manager said be ready,’’ Acevedo said. “He basically told me test your stuff, trust yourself and be ready.’’

Aaron Boone said: “Acevedo’s stretched out, he’s built up to 100 pitches and he’s on his fifth day,’’ Aaron Boone said. “So he kind of gives us that protection if we got in a situation where we need a lot of length, he’s the best option for us right now.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Early in spring, his velocity was down. He’s kind of worked his way back and I think started to gain some momentum and traction . . . The velocity’s been back up in the mid-90s. He’s got a really good change and a slider, so he has been throwing the ball pretty well.’’

Run, Gary, run

Gary Sanchez may have been more cautious than Boone liked when the catcher returned to the lineup Friday. He didn’t exactly race down the first-base line, perhaps concerned about reinjuring the right groin that kept him out nearly a month. “I talked to him a little bit about finding that better, whatever you want to call it, that 80-percent run,’’ Boone said. “He should be fine and good to go. I think probably in his mind, just easing into things a little bit.’’ Sanchez was 0-for-4 against the Mets on Saturday with two strikeouts.

Rehab game for Torres

Gleyber Torres (hip) went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in a rehab game in Tampa on Saturday. Boone said, “He’ll play a few, hopefully join us [Wednesday] in Tampa. We miss him a lot.’’