Hard to tell who Boone will use in save opportunity

If the Yankees are fortunate enough to have a save opportunity on Tuesday night in Seattle, who will manager Aaron Boone call in from the bullpen?

You’ll have to wait until the ninth inning to find out.

In the wake of the continuing struggles of All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman, Boone used Chad Green for the final three innings of Sunday night’s 4-2 victory over the Mets in the second game of a split doubleheader.

Chapman didn’t even warm up, which makes sense since he blew his second last-inning lead in a row in the first game by allowing a game-tying home run to Pete Alonso. Chapman then ended up as the losing pitcher after hitting Michael Conforto and walking Jeff McNeil before being removed. The Mets went on to score six runs in the inning for a 10-5 victory.

A pretty similar thing happened in Chapman’s previous outing, when he gave up a game-tying grand slam in a non-save situation to kickstart a seven-run ninth inning for the Angels. That outing took place on Wednesday, and whatever the Yankees tried in the interim to fix Chapman did not work.

Before Sunday’s opening game, Chapman was asked about the fixes he had been working on.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I believe we have taken the right steps," he said through an interpreter. "We had a couple of days practicing and putting into action what we've discussed. I even have gotten on the mound to test the stages and it's feeling good. I feel that I'm on the right track. So I'll put that in play and see how it goes."

It did not go well. So if that save chance comes up on Tuesday, who will Boone turn to? He mentioned (in order) Green, Jonathan Loaisiga and Chapman. But he also pointed out that Green and Loaisiga both threw a lot of pitches on Sunday (37 for Green combined in the two games and 41 for Loaisiga in Game 1), so it’s not a given that either will be available.

Zack Britton, who is eligible to come off the injured list on Tuesday, will not be ready, Boone said on Sunday.

Unless they make another move, the Yankees will have 14 pitchers on the roster when they face the Mariners. Tyler Wade was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the team left for Seattle so the Yankees could keep lefthander Wandy Peralta, who the 27th man for the doubleheader.

"I'll consider a number of things," Boone said when asked who his closer would be. "Green, Lo, Chapman. Those are the conversations that we have. But we may not have that option Tuesday. Green and Lo could be down. So we'll have those conversations and try and do what's best for the team and for those individuals."

Chapman’s fall has been stunning. He didn’t give up an earned run in his first 18 innings this season. He’s ERA going into Tuesday is 4.71. In Chapman’s last two outings, he recorded one out and was charged with seven runs.

"We've been diving in each and every day," Boone said. "Working on delivery things, changing up some routine things, changing up some pregame things. We've been having a lot of conversations. Pitch selection. Those kinds of things."

Boone and catcher Kyle Higashioka both said Chapman throwing a slider to Alonso on the home run pitch after the slugger had just swung through a 97-mile per hour fastball was a mistake.

Chapman’s thoughts on the outing were not recorded as he was not made available between games or after Game 2. Chapman did meet with the media before Game 1 and discussed his recent struggles and his selection via the players’ ballot to the AL All-Star team. It’s Chapman’s seven time as an All-Star and his third in a row as a Yankee (there was no game in 2020).

"The way I started the season and the performance those months gave me an idea that it could have been a possibility," Chapman said. "But at the same time, it's surprising and nice given that the past couple weeks have been tough for me. But it's great to hear . . . It’s definitely one of those achievements that goes under your resume for your playing career. It’s one of those opportunities that I think every player wants the chance to be part of at least once. So to be selected means a lot."