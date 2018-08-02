BOSTON — The Yankees wasted no time throwing Luke Voit into the deep end of the pool.

Voit, a 27-year-old righthanded hitting first baseman acquired last week from the Cardinals, was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Thursday and was inserted into the lineup for the first game of the four-game series against the first-place Red Sox.

“Awesome,” Voit said before the game. “I got to be a part of Cubs/Cards and this is super similar, almost on a bigger stage. It was intense there and I can’t wait to play here. It doesn’t get any better than this.”

Voit spent most of the season in the minors with the Cardinals but did appear in eight games with the big-league club, going 2-for-11, including one homer, three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored. He appeared in 62 games last season for St. Louis, hitting .246 with a .736 OPS with four homers, nine doubles and 18 RBIs.

How would the 6-3, 225-pound Voit describe himself as a player?

“Obviously, a big guy, I hit for power,” Voit said. “But I’m also more well-rounded, too. I feel like I’m not a big guy who just strikes out or hits home runs. I hit doubles, I usually hit for average too. I haven’t really had that much of an opportunity in the big leagues to play a lot so kind of excited for that opportunity.”

Let’s chat

Boone spoke with Gleyber Torres after Wednesday’s loss to the Orioles. The rookie homered twice in the game but also committed a couple of blunders in the field. He was late covering first base in the second inning on a bunt play and failed to cover second on a grounder in the third.

“He and I had a very good conversation and I don’t worry about Gleyber,” Boon said. “He’ll be ready to roll today and hopefully we’re better for things that went on yesterday.”

Roster doings

In addition to the moves of putting J.A. Happ on the DL with hand, foot and mouth disease and calling up Voit, the Yankees recalled righthander Luis Cessa and optioned infielder Tyler Wade back to Scranton.