BOSTON — The Yankees wasted no time throwing Shane Robinson into the fire.

The journeyman outfielder, signed to a minor-league deal just before spring training, was brought up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and immediately placed in the lineup against Red Sox ace Chris Sale.

The 33-year-old Robinson, who has appeared in 141 games in left, 111 games in center and 94 games in right in his eight-year career in the big leagues, started in center and batted ninth Tuesday.

As a corresponding roster move, Jace Peterson, who started in left Saturday and Sunday, was DFA’d.

“[Wanted] another righty bat in there, and with Robinson he gives us a premium defender out in the outfield as well,” Aaron Boone said.

Boone said Brett Gardner, whom he wanted to rest, will play Wednesday.

Aaron Hicks (right oblique) started a rehab assignment Tuesday in the minors and is expected back by week’s end, perhaps as soon as Thursday.

Sanchez mostly back

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Boone said his initial plan Tuesday morning was to have Gary Sanchez, who left Friday’s game with a calf issue, back in at catcher but instead put him at DH.

“Everything’s checking out OK,” Boone said. “Just figured we’d get his bat in there but give him, on a cold night, another day [off] from squatting.”

Slow-go for Ellsbury

Boone said Jacoby Ellsbury (right oblique/left hip) received a cortisone shot in his hip Monday. “Hopefully by Friday [we’ll] start ramping him back up again and hopefully that does the trick,” Boone said.

Drury: still waiting

Boone did not yet have any specifics on Brandon Drury, who was placed on the DL over the weekend because of migraines and blurry vision and saw a handful of specialists Monday.

“He had a number of tests,” Boone said. “We’ve gotten some good news on some of the results but there’s a number of results that will probably take a couple days to trickle in.”

Mazz II

Tuesday the Yankees made a rare deal with the Mets, acquiring infielder/outfielder prospect L.J. Mazzilli in exchange for outfield prospect Kendall Coleman. L.J. is the 27-year-old son of Lee Mazzilli, who spent 10 of his 14 years in the big leagues as a Met but also played a year in pinstripes.