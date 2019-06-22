Cameron Maybin, who left Friday night’s game, was diagnosed with a Grade 2 calf strain and will be out “a while,” Boone said.

“Six weeks, maybe, but I don’t want to put an exact [time] on it,” Boone said. “But it’s going to be a pretty fair amount of time.”

The Yankees did not make an official roster move Saturday, wanting to see how Saturday night played out before determining whom they will bring up from the minor leagues.

“We’ll see what our needs are going into tomorrow,” Boone said, indicating the move will be for a pitcher.

Boone said Maybin, who singled in the bottom of the third inning and scored on Sanchez’s home run but did not come out for defense in the fourth on Friday night, felt something in the calf while pursuing Myles Straw’s leadoff double in the top of the third.

“Didn’t think that much of it, just felt a little tight,” Boone said. “And then when he was running the bases and got to third is when he kind of felt what he described as a ‘pop.’ ”

Calves and calf-nots

Maybin is the fifth Yankee to suffer a calf injury this season, joining Sanchez, Giancarlo Stanton, Kendrys Morales and Troy Tulowitzki.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I think we look at it all,” Boone said. “We’re actively poring over it, trying to always kind of find higher ground and trying [to figure out], how do we recover better? How do we handle soft-tissue things better? So it’s something we look at. My initial thought is it’s mostly coincidental and these things sort of happen sometimes, but it is something that we’re constantly trying to get better at.”

Take a break

Luis Severino (lat strain), who has been playing long toss for the better part of two weeks, is in a “down period,” Boone said, but not because of any setbacks.

“They’ve backed him down for a few days here as he’s been stretching out,” Boone said, adding that Severino is still slated to throw off a mound for the first time during his rehab at some point in the coming week.