ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Luis Cessa, as much distrust as he engenders among Yankees fans, wasn’t the problem Wednesday afternoon.

Nor was the fact new addition Zach Britton, acquired late Tuesday night, wasn’t at Tropicana Field and instead will join the club Thursday.

No, it was an afternoon of mostly swinging dead wood that led to the Yankees falling, 3-2, to the Rays in front of 27,372 fans at Tropicana Field.

The Yankees (64-36), who dropped two of three here, fell 5 1⁄2 games behind the Red Sox, who play at Baltimore Wednesday night.

It was a somewhat odd day, one that included the Rays — who traded scheduled starter Nathan Eovaldi to Boston late Wednesday morning — throwing another “bullpen game” at the Yankees, who finished with seven hits and stranded two in the ninth.

It also included Sergio Romo coming on in the eighth inning and retiring two batters, then starting the ninth at third base as lefty Jonny Venters came on to face the lefty-hitting Greg Bird. Bird grounded to second and Romo came back to the mound to pitch the rest of the inning.

The first batter he faced was Miguel Andujar, who reached on an infield single. Switch-hitting Aaron Hicks grounded one to second, but the relay throw was dropped at second by third baseman Matt Duffy, who was covering, for an error. Austin Romine pinch hit for Kyle Higashioka and fouled to first, and Brett Gardner struck out to end it.

Cessa (1-2), who threw six scoreless innings in his previous start on July 9 at Baltimore, took a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning Wednesday.

The righty had allowed just two hits entering the inning but gave up a leadoff single to Adam Moore and a two-run home run to Kevin Kiermaier, which gave the Rays a 2-1 lead. C.J. Cron’s homer later in the inning off Jonathan Holder, who had not allowed a homer since April 6, made it 3-1.

The Yankees finally rallied in the eighth. Lefty Jose Alvarado, who pitched a scoreless seventh, allowed a leadoff single to Gardner. Aaron Judge popped to second, but Didi Gregorius slammed a single to right, putting runners at the corners for Giancarlo Stanton, who has crushed lefties all season.

Rays manager Kevin Cash quickly brought in Romo. He got ahead of Stanton 0-and-2, but the leftfielder lifted one to center just deep enough to bring in Gardner to make it 3-2. Romo put Gleyber Torres in a 0-and-2 hole, eventually striking out the rookie who on Wednesday made his return from the disabled list.

The Yankees scored in the second against righthander Jaime Schultz — the second of six Rays pitchers — on Neil Walker’s sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.