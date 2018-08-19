Romine says he's ready to play after taking foul ball off mask

Yankees catcher Austin Romine walked into the clubhouse Sunday and said he was ready to play, one day after absorbing a foul tip off his facemask.

"I feel great, I feel like I could play today,’’ Romine told reporters about 2 1/2 hours before the Yankees faced the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

Romine, who said his chin was a bit sore from the impact, was not in the starting lineup, but Aaron Boone said he could be available if needed, pending additional pre-game tests. `"We’ll get his heart rate up today,’’ the manager said. "We’ll get him on the bike and then kind of run him through the tests again, make sure that he's symptom-free and if that's the case then he would be a reserve player for us today.’’

Romine was struck in the fifth inning when Blue Jays batter Richard Urena fouled a 98-mph fastball from Luis Severino. Romine reeled backward and might have fallen if not for the help of plate umpire David Rackley.

"I’m happy he came,‘’ Romine said of the umpire. "If I see him out there today I'm going to have to shoot him a `thank you.’ There's kind of like a brotherhood out there I guess you could say. Because when they get hit, you want to turn around quick so that they don't fall. You don't want anybody going down.’’

Romine wasn’t sure if the injury was serious. "You gotta take that initial time to access yourself, what’s going on,’’ he said. ``I felt alright, I felt like I got buzzed.’’

Romine wanted to remain in the game--he was removed after the sixth inning--but stopped persisting, he said, when told ``you’re not playing anymore.

Romine saw the replay. "I watched it once or something like that,’’ he said. ``I don't tend to like to watch that stuff.’’