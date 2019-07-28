CC Sabathia put on injured list with knee injury 

BOSTON – It didn’t seem as if the news surrounding the Yankees rotation could get any worse, but Sunday morning it did with the announcement CC Sabathia was headed for the injured list with right knee inflammation.

Utility man Tyler Wade was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a corresponding roster move.

Sabathia allowed five runs and nine hits, including two homers, in Saturday’s 9-5 Yankees loss, the 39-year-old’s second poor start during this weeklong stretch for the Bombers’ rotation that has been the worst in club history.

The rotation, which GM Brian Cashman is desperately trying to upgrade before Wednesday’s trade deadline, has a 17.67 ERA and 2.74 WHIP in its last 27 innings, allowing 57 runs (53 earned), 61 hits (including 19 homers) and 13 walks.

Sabathia is 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 17 starts this season, including 0-2 with an 8.79 ERA, with eight homers allowed, in his previous three outings.

Asked after Saturday’s game about the right knee that already landed him on the IL once this season – and has consistently given him issues and needed maintenance since at least 2013 – Sabathia didn’t use that as an alibi, though he didn’t directly answer the question of whether it was giving him any more trouble of late either.

“No, I’m not going to make excuses,” Sabathia said. “I’m out there, I’m expected to get outs.”