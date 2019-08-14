CC Sabathia has been cleared to return to the Yankees rotation and will start against the Indians on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone announced on Wednesday. Sabathia has been out since July 28 with right knee inflammation.

Sabathia is 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 17 starts in his final season.

Boone said he will use an opener — most likely Chad Green — on Thursday in the first game of a four-game series against Cleveland. Masahiro Tanaka will start Friday with James Paxton going on Saturday.

Boone said Luis Severino will throw a bullpen session on Thursday and could face hitters for the first time on Sunday. Severino has been out all season with shoulder and lat injuries.

Jordan Montgomery, who had Tommy John surgery in June 2018, threw two innings in a simulated game recently and could be ready soon for a minor-league rehab start. Boone said the Yankees aren’t thinking about Montgomery joining them this season, but are hopeful the 26-year-old will be ready for 2020.

Luke Voit, out since July 31 with a sports hernia, is “doing really good,” Boone said. Voit could begin a rehab assignment next week, Boone said.

Estrada returns

Thairo Estrada was called up from Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes Barre, started at second base, and went 0-for-3 in the Yankees’ 6-5 win over the Orioles.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Righthander Adonis Rosa, who pitched two innings in his big-league debut on Tuesday, was returned to Scranton.

Pitcher claimed

The Yankees claimed righthander Ryan Dull off waivers from the Giants and added him to the 40-man roster. Dull, 29, is 8-9 with a 4.08 ERA and four saves in 167 career appearances with Oakland and San Francisco.

To make room on the 40-man roster, righthander Brady Lail was designated for assignment. Lail made his major-league debut on Monday. He joins lefthander Joe Mantiply as pitchers who made their Yankees debuts on Monday and were DFA’d soon after.