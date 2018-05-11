The starting pitching of CC Sabathia has been one of the Yankees’ best surprises in this strong start to the season. In fact, it’s been so good that what the lefthander turned in on Thursday night in the series finale against the Red Sox was a bit of a shock. Boston dented him pretty badly.

Sabathia ended up with a no-decision in what ultimately became the Red Sox’s 5-4 win at the Stadium.

Still, the outing was the worst of the seven he’s made in the young season, allowing four runs and nine hits as he pitched four innings, plus one batter in the fifth.

“It wasn’t as dominant as he’s been, but that’s going to happen,” manager Aaron Boone said.

He didn’t retire the side in order in any inning and when Boston designated hitter Hanley Ramirez hit a 2-and-2 cutter for a laser of a home run into the Boston bullpen in left to lead off the fifth, the Yanks trailed 4-0. It was the first home run he allowed since April 6.

“I was a little too aggressive with two strikes. I threw some pitches in the zone that probably were too good to hit with two strikes,” said Sabathia, whose ERA rose from 1.39 to 2.23. “As the game went on my fastball felt pretty good, but I was trying to challenge a little more than I probably should have to some good hitters.”

Boston’s Mookie Betts was 3-for-3 off Sabathia and two of the hits came on two-strike counts.

Moments after the Martinez homer, umpires halted play as a downpour began. When play resumed 55 minutes later, Sabathia was out of the game and Jonathan Holder was in.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The rain delay made his night a little bit shorter,” Boone said. “I think he would have gotten through that inning and maybe gone out for more, still with a chance.”

Sabathia said he rode the exercise bike to stay warmed up in hope he could return to the mound after play was stopped. But once about 40 minutes had elapsed it became clear to him that his evening was done.

“I always want to go back [out],” he said.

In all, Sabathia gave up nine hits in the 80-pitch performance. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out five.

Sabathia had allowed two runs or fewer in five of his previous six starts and hadn’t allowed four in a game all season. He came into the game on a roll. Over his previous four starts — since he returned April 19 from a stint on the disabled list with a right hip strain — he’d allowed just one earned run in 23 1⁄3 innings pitched.

“Hopefully next time I can go out and execute a little better,” he said.

“They hit some balls hard against him but I didn’t think he was too far off what he’s been,” Boone said. “You tip your cap to the other side too sometimes.”