Yankees place CC Sabathia on disabled list with knee inflammation

CC Sabathia of the Yankees walks to the

CC Sabathia of the Yankees walks to the dugout prior a game against the Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
CC Sabathia is headed to the disabled list with right knee inflammation.

The Yankees announced the move Monday, a day after Sabathia allowed one hit while striking out seven in six scoreless innings against the Rangers.

Sabathia is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA, 106 strikeouts and 41 walks in 22 starts (119 1/3 innings) this season, including 19 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings in his last two starts.

The team also promoted utility infielder Ronald Torreyes and reliever George Kontos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, optioned first baseman Luke Voit to Triple-A and transferred starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery) to the 60-day disabled list.

