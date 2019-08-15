As opening acts go, Chad Green’s Thursday night was about as bad as it gets.

Successful in the opener role all season, the righthander imploded against the Indians, allowing two home runs, including a grand slam by Carlos Santana, in a seven-run first. Green gave up five runs and four hits in one-third of an inning. He posted a 1.80 ERA in 11 previous opener assignments this season, with the Yankees going 10-1.

The AL East-leading Yankees had won five in a row and 14 out of their last 16, with seven of those victories coming against the hapless Orioles. The early innings showed the challenge ahead in this four-game series against the Indians. Cleveland, though fresh off a series loss to the Red Sox, is 44-18 since June 4.

The Indians won, 19-5, as they ripped 24 hits.

Gary Sanchez hit two homers, his 27th and 28th, for the Yankees. Aaron Judge went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts, to extend his slump to 12-for-78. He gave a scare to Yankees fans when he laid out in the sixth trying to catch a Jason Kipnis liner, crashing to the ground on his left wrist. After being looked at by trainer Steve Donohue on the bench, Judge stayed in the game.

In the first, Ramirez’s grand slam off Green made it 4-0. Kipnis went back-to-back to make it 5-0 and, after Jonathan Loaisiga relieved, Roberto Perez made it three homers in the first with a two-run blast that made it 7-0.

The Yankees trailed 9-1 after two, 11-1 after four and 12-1 after five as the Indians totaled five homers — two by Ramirez and one by Kipnis, Perez and Carlos Santana — in that stretch. It got so bad that designated hitter Mike Ford pitched the eighth and ninth innings, in which he gave up five runs, including homers by Greg Allen and Santana.

Before the game, general manager Brian Cashman did not dismiss the possibility of the Yankees using an opener in a playoff series.

“We haven’t had those discussions yet,” Cashman said. “It’s certainly something that’s going to be a possibility if we’re in that position, but we have to put ourselves there first.”

Green (2-4, 5.59) retired 37 of 46 batters faced in his previous nine opening appearances, but he was in trouble from the start Thursday. Francisco Lindor singled on the night’s second pitch, Allen followed with a single and Santana walked to load the bases.

Green blew a full-count fastball past Yasiel Puig before Ramirez worked the count full. Green again tried the heat and the switch-hitting Ramirez, hitting lefty, roped the 98-mph fastball to right for his 18th homer (and first career grand slam).

Kipnis came next and hammered a 98-mph fastball to right, with his 12th homer making it 5-0. That was all for Green, who heard boos walking off the mound. Loaisiga got Franmil Reyes to fly to left but Tyler Naquin had an infield hit and Perez, the No. 9 hitter, crushed one to right, his 20th homer making it 7-0.

Green wasn’t alone in his struggles. Loaisiga allowed four runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings and Chance Adams allowed five runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3.

The Yankees got one back in the first against righthander Adam Plutko, who allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. DJ LeMahieu led off with a single and, after Judge struck out looking, Didi Gregorius, who would hit his 10th homer in the fifth, singled. Gio Urshela lined an RBI single to left. Sanchez lined out to left and Brett Gardner walked to load the bases. Gleyber Torres lined out to end a first inning that took 45 minutes.