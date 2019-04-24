The Yankees optioned struggling reliever Chad Green to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and reinstated catcher Gary Sanchez from the 10-day injured list, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Catcher Kyle Higashioka was also optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Lefthanded pitcher Stephen Tarpley was recalled to take Green's spot.

Green, who is 0-2 in 10 games this season, pitched in Tuesday night's game against the Angels in Anaheim. With the Yankees leading 7-1 in the eighth inning, Green, who brought a 12.27 ERA into the game, quickly loaded the bases with none out, then surrendered a grand slam to Justin Bour to make it 7-5, raising his ERA to 16.43.

“It’s been really bad so far,” Green said after the game. “It’s just something I’m going to have to fight through. Just frustrated because I feel good. Everybody goes through a point where they battle their mechanics a little bit but we’re at the point where we have to fight through that and still be able to perform, get guys out. Right now, I’m not doing that.”

Sanchez, on the IL since April 11 with a left calf strain, came through his rehab assignment with Class-A Charleston Monday night and rejoined the Yankees in Anaheim Tuesday night. The catcher, who went 0-for-3 Monday with two passed balls, is expected to be in the lineup on Wednesday.

Sanchez is hitting .268 with a 1.065 OPS in 11 games. His six homers are tied for first on the club and his 11 RBI are tied for third most.

With Erik Boland