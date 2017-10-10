The Yankees’ designated hitters are no-hit wonders through the first four games of the ALDS.

Chase Headley is 0-for-10 and Jacoby Ellsbury 0-for-4 against the Indians in this Division Series. Matt Holliday has not made an appearance, leaving many wondering why he was placed on the playoff roster over the more versatile Clint Frazier.

Now it’s Game 5 and Girardi has to pencil in someone. “Yeah. Well, they’re due,’’ the manager said Monday. “That’s the bottom line, they’re due. So, hopefully, they have a big night on Wednesday.’’

Ellsbury is signed through 2021. The stakes seem higher for Headley, who has a year remaining on his contract. He moved into the DH role after Todd Frazier took his job at third and Greg Bird returned from injuries to become the regular first baseman.

Frazier is likely to leave via free agency, but with top prospect Gleyber Torres on the horizon, Headley may not reclaim third base in 2018. Regardless of what Headley does for the rest of the playoffs, the Yankees still could shop for another DH. Headley, a streaky hitter with limited power, does not profile as a regular DH.

Headley has not totally adjusted to the DH role.

“It’s different,’’ he said. “ I like being out there every day, feeling like you’re doing more than just hitting. That’s the role I’m in. I’m OK with that. Obviously, not the series I think probably myself or Ells has hoped to have at this point. I’ve also had some good at-bats and he as well. But just things did not go our way. A guy making a good play or getting a pitch that didn’t go your way to end the at-bat, so you just gotta keep going. That’s part of it and the most important thing is we won.’’

Girardi has not said as of Tuesday morning who will DH Wednesday.