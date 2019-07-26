In his first full season back from a torn ulnar collateral ligament, Clarke Schmidt glowingly pondered the thought of someday towing the Yankee Stadium rubber.

“It’s exciting just to see from afar,” said Schmidt, a righthanded starter whom the Yankees selected 16th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina just two months removed from Tommy John surgery. “To be a part of that would be a big honor. Every game I turn on adds a little more motivation to get up there and be a part of that.”

The 23-year-old Acworth, Georgia native has displayed plenty of promise in his 2019 promotion to the Yankees’ Class A Advanced Affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons, of the Florida State League. Schmidt, who is No. 5 in the MLB Pipeline Yankees prospect rankings, is 3-3 with a 3.23 ERA over 10 games this season entering his start Sunday against the Jupiter Hammerheads.

The 6-1, 200-pound Schmidt’s high standing in the organization derives from an arsenal that includes eye-opening four-seam and two-seam fastballs that reach the mid-to-upper 90s, as well as a quality breaking ball and steadily improving changeup.

A trip to the injured list in late May because of minor elbow inflammation led Schmidt to alter his delivery to more of a short-armed action upon his return on June 27. Schmidt said he feels 100 percent since then and has seen an uptick in velocity, spin rate and overall efficiency as a result. He allowed two hits and two earned runs in five innings in his most recent outing.

“I always want to be in the strike zone,” said Schmidt, who has struck out 51 batters over 47 1/3 innings, allowing 41 hits, 19 walks and only one home run this season. “I’ve always been the kind of guy who competes, a bulldog type of guy.”

Tarpons pitching coach Jose Rosado believes the enhanced two-seam fastball, which features late-sinking action, has made the greatest impact on Schmidt’s development.

“The two-seam is his best pitch,” Rosado said. “Without taking anything away from his breaking ball and changeup, it makes him the complete package to fulfill his potential.”

Rosado, a former two-time All Star and the winning pitcher of the 1997 All-Star Game, is no stranger to what success in the majors requires. He’s grown confident in the numerous scouting reports that project Schmidt as a potential top-of-the-rotation starter at the next level.

“He’s a big-time starter,” Rosado said. “Look for him to stay healthy and he has the ability to use all his pitches behind in counts. He understands when he goes out there how to do his job and help his team win.”

As he prepares for his next start at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Schmidt possesses the same belief in his future. He welcomes the Yankee Stadium spotlight.

“I think I can be a front-of-the-line starter,” Schmidt said. “I’m the type of guy that loves pitching under the bright lights and at big stadiums.”