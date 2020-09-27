TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees vs. Cleveland AL wild-card series TV schedule

Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees celebrates his

Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees celebrates his first inning two run home run against the Boston Red Sox with teammate Luke Voit #59 at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Yankees are back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, albeit in a much different format and by much different circumstances than in years past.

After a 33-27 campaign shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yanks are one of 16 teams in this season’s Major League Baseball playoffs, with eight teams coming from each league.

In this year’s format, the No. 5 seed Pinstripes will hit the road for a best-of-three series against Cleveland, the fourth seed after a 35-25 season. Should the Yankees advance, they’d face the winner of a series between the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays and No. 8 seed Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS, which will be played at Petco Park in San Diego.

Here’s the latest schedule for the first step in the Yankees’ quest for a 28th championship:

 

AL wild-card series — Yankees at Cleveland

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, Oct. 1, Time TBA, TV TBA (ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC)

