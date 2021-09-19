As the game’s final innings dragged on, the sound emanating from the remaining fans at the Stadium reflected far more resignation than anger.

Resignation in the thought that the postseason, though the math is not yet daunting for their favorite team, is nonetheless taking on the appearance of simply not being in the cards in 2021.

On a day they had their ace facing a team that’s long been out of contention and has struggled offensively all season, the Yankees, with Gerrit Cole laying a rare second-half egg, went meekly Sunday afternoon in an 11-1 loss to Cleveland in front of 34,110 on a perfect 74-degree afternoon in the Bronx.

The Yankees (83-67), in losing two of three to Cleveland (73-74), fell 2 ½ games behind the Red Sox for the first American League wild-card spot and 1 ½ games behind the Blue Jays for the second spot. After winning the series opener, 8-0, Friday night, the Yankees were outscored, 22-4, the last two games, outhit 28-16.

"We have to do better than this," Aaron Boone said. "That's an awful couple of days out there…we’re going to have to play better than this to have a chance."

Cole (15-8, 3.03) simultaneously did damage to the Yankees’ playoff chances as well as his AL Cy Young Award hopes in allowing seven runs and a season-high 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings. Cole, who struck out seven and walked one and heard boos after being removed with two outs in the sixth, had been pitching some of his best baseball of the season, entering the day 5-1 with a 1.35 ERA in his previous six starts.

Of the team’s overall confidence as it has experienced so many peaks and valleys this season, Cole said: "I build my confidence off my preparation and I was prepared for this game. I was feeling really confident and good going into it. I would assume we have a lot of true professionals who probably go about their business the same way. With that said, it still sucks to lose like this. It still sucks to really not have a clear and concise answer for what the problem is so you can go ahead and fix it…it’s going to be tough to shower off. It’s not going to be easy. It certainly doesn't make it any easier to have confidence, but at the same time, we don't really have a choice."

It was apparent early in a 19-pitch first Cole was not sharp as he hit leadoff man Bradley Zimmer with a 1-and-2 slider. Jose Ramirez, who went 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, walked with one out and Harold Ramirez’s two-run single later in the inning made it 2-0.

Eli Morgan, a rookie righty who came in 2-7 with a 6.03 ERA in 15 starts and making his first career appearance vs. the Yankees, struck out one in a 1-2-3, 11-pitch bottom half. Morgan would allow one run and six hits over six innings.

Zimmer led off the third with a single and, after Orlando Mercado flied to center, Jose Ramirez won a nine-pitch at-bat with a one-out single. Harold Ramirez blooped a first-pitch changeup to left-center that dropped in front of a diving Brett Gardner, the leftfielder, and Aaron Judge, the centerfielder. The ball appeared to glance off Gardner’s glove and then Judge before plunking to ground, the hit bringing in two runs to make it 4-0. Roberto Perez made it 5-0 with an RBI single.

Gio Urshela’s 13th homer, a solo shot leading off the third, made it 5-1 but Jose Ramirez’s 35th homer, a blast into the second deck in right, starting the fifth made it 6-1. Perez’s homer starting off the sixth made it 7-1 and two batters later Cole was walking off the mound to boos, replaced by lefty Lucas Luetge. Chang’s RBI single in the seventh off him made it 8-1 and Jose Ramirez’s two-run single in the eighth off Clarke Schmidt made it 10-1.

"It’s a bad game, man," Cole said, asked if he was surprised to hear the boos given the season he’s had. "That’s New York."