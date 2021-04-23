CLEVELAND – For the second straight night, neither the Yankees nor their starting pitcher distinguished themselves in the first inning.

For the second straight night, it mattered not.

This time it was Jordan Montgomery suffering through a brutal first inning – and not getting much defensive assistance, an inning nearly identical to the one Domingo German went through Thursday – only to recover, as German did, to turn in a strong performance.

On Friday night, as Yankees bats also stirred a second game in a row, that group led by two laser shots by Giancarlo Stanton, resulted in a 5-3 victory over Cleveland in front of 8,662 at Progressive Field.

The Yankees (8-11), averaging just 2.57 runs per game over their previous seven contests coming into this series, followed their 11-hit effort Thursday with just six hits Friday, but those included a two-run homer by Rougned Odor, whose two-run shot tied things at 3 in the second, and a 118-mph missile, the second-hardest hit ball of the season, according to Statcast, off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton to start the third that put the Yankees ahead for good at 4-3.

Stanton, in a 3-for-34 slide entering the night, added another seed in the fifth, a line-shot to right-center in the fifth that came off the barrel at "only" 115.7 mph, his fifth homer of the season making it 5-3.

Montgomery, after needing 37 pitches to get through a three-run first, settled, at one point retiring 10 of 11 batters. He departed with two on and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, forced from the game after Gleyber Torres failed to make the play on a chopper hit by Jose Ramirez, the play generously scored an infield hit. But lefty Lucas Luetge struck out Cleveland slugger Franmill Reyes looking at a filthy curveball and the Yankees were never really threatened again. Montgomery allowed three runs, four hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings in which he did strike out five.

Luetge walked a batter but otherwise had an easy sixth. Darren O’Day’s sidearm slow stuff retired Cleveland (8-10) in order in the seventh and Chad Green allowed a leadoff single in the eighth but got a double play in a scoreless inning. Aroldis Chapman struck out one in a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

The Yankees, as they did Thursday, resembled the junior varsity in the first inning.

Montgomery retired leadoff man Jordan Luplow on a fly ball to right but walked Cesar Hernandez on four pitches and Jose Ramirez on six. Reyes, the lumbering DH who hit his first career triple Thursday night, then laced a 1-and-2 changeup over the head of leftfielder Clint Frazier, who got turned around as the liner came toward him, the RBI double making it 1-0. Montgomery fell behind Eddie Rosario 2-and-0 before the leftfielder grounded to Gleyber Torres, who was on the second base side on the shift, the 6-3 groundout bringing in Ramirez to make it 2-0. As Amed Rosario stepped in, Nick Nelson began warming in the Yankees bullpen and the centerfielder proceeded to hit a ground smash on a 2-and-1 cutter between third and short, the RBI single making it 3-0, the same first-inning deficit the Yankees faced the previous night.

The Yankees stormed back in the top half as the lead evaporated.

Aaron Hicks, in a 2-for-21 skid, ripped a homer to right, his second of the year, to cut the deficit to 3-1. Gary Sanchez singled and, after Frazier flied to the track in center, Odor, who snapped a 3-3 tie Thursday in the seventh inning with a bases-loaded, two-out single, hammered a 1-and-2 slider to right, his second homer tying it at 3.

Stanton untied it in the third, leading off by nearly impaling someone in left with his fourth homer to give his team a one-run lead.