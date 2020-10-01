CLEVELAND – Anyone still worried about how the Yankees finished the regular season?

Didn’t think so.

Doing exactly what they said they would – flip a switch once the postseason began – the fifth-seeded Yankees now and forever shoved aside their headscratching play down the stretch in which they lost six of eight games.

They instead came to Progressive Field and, getting a key game-tying sacrifice fly in the ninth from Gary Sanchez and go-ahead RBI single by DJ LeMahieu, swept fourth-seeded Cleveland out of the postseason with a wild 10-9 victory in Game 2. The victory sends the Yankees into the best-of-five Division Series in San Diego against their AL East rival, the Rays, who won eight of the 10 ultra-tense games this between the clubs who all but despise each other.

Game 1 is Monday.

It was an almost indescribable journey Wednesday night – and into Thursday morning – that got the Yankees to San Diego, a crazy back-and-forth game, the start of which was delayed nearly an hour and then was delayed an additional 33 minutes with one out in the bottom of the first inning when a flash rainstorm moved in off nearby Lake Erie.

Aroldis Chapman, who came on with none out in the eighth after Jonathan Loaisiga walked the first two hitters of the inning, allowed a bloop single, on a first-pitch 95-mph fastball, to Cesar Hernandez to give Cleveland a 9-8 lead.

But the Yankees rallied against Cleveland closer Brad Hand, one of many ineffective relievers to appear in the game.

Hand walked leadoff man Giancarlo Stanton, who homered for the second straight game in the second. Gio Urshela, whose grand slam in the fourth gave the Yankees a 5-4 lead and who started a key inning-ending double play to end the eighth to keep it a one-run deficit, singled to move pinch runner Mike Tauchman to second. Gleyber Torres, who reached base five times in the Yankees' Game 1 win, hit a chopper that Hand mishandled, loading the bases for Brett Gardner. The 37-year-old got ahead 3-and-1 but struck out. Sanchez, pretty much awful all year at the plate, hit a sacrifice fly to center, bringing in Tauchman to tie it at 9 (Sanchez’s two-run homer in the sixth had given the Yankees an 8-6 lead). LeMahieu, MLB’s batting champion this season with a .364 average but 0-for-4 with a walk when he came up in the ninth, delivered an RBI single to make it 10-9, eliciting yet another eruption from the Yankees dugout in which every player was perched on the top step.

Chapman struck out Oscar Mercado for what should have been the final out but the ball got away from Sanchez and the runner reached. Chapman, however, struck out pinch hitter Austin Hedges.

By game’s end, both starters were long forgotten, though not the weather they pitched in.

Masahiro Tanaka allowed four runs in the split first inning – he gave up one run before the delay and three after it – and allowed six runs total in four innings-plus innings, the highest postseason total of his career. Tanaka, a free agent after the season, came in 5-3 with a 1.76 ERA in eight previous playoff starts.

And what happened in the first inning with the rain, wasn’t even the strangest part of the night, which included the clubs totaling 19 walks, which matched the postseason record set in Game 3 of the 1957 World Series between the Yankees and Braves.

After Chad Green allowed two inherited runners to score on Ramirez's double in the fifth, which tied it at 6, Sanchez, batting ninth in his return to the lineup, swatted a wind-aided, two-run homer to right-center in the sixth to give the Yankees the lead.

But Zack Britton, who got out of a two-on, one-out jam in the bottom of the sixth, walked Carlos Santana and Franmil Reyes back-to-back with two outs in the seventh.

Sandy Alomar, managing in place of Terry Francona, who has been ill, surprisingly sent up righty Jordan Luplow to pinch hit for the lefty-swinging Josh Naylor – 5-for-7 to that point of the series. Boone, having lost trust in Adam Ottavino, countered by calling on Loaisiga. The 25-year-old, with a 3.52 ERA mostly out of the bullpen this season, got ahead 0-and-2 before Luplow launched a 1-and-2 curveball to center, the two-run double tying it at 8.

The game started under windy and wet conditions, though it didn’t hurt Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco, who retired the Yankees in order on 17 pitches.

But as Cleveland leadoff man Lindor stepped in, conditions quickly deteriorated, with sheets of rain – blown left, right and center by winds that howled up to 30 mph. Tanaka got Lindor to ground sharply to short but Hernandez sliced a double to left and Ramirez, an AL MVP candidate, yanked an RBI double down the rightfield line on a 0-and-2 splitter to make it 1-0. As Santana stepped in, umpires mercifully called for the tarp, visibility being what it was as the rain swirled.

Though the conditions were better after the delay, Tanaka was not. But Carrasco, who had a 1.65 ERA over his last six starts of the season, wasn’t sharp either, allowing four runs, two hits and three walks over three innings.