OAKLAND, Calif. – Clint Frazier’s season started in disappointment and ended the same way.

The outfielder began the year on the disabled list because of a concussion, and as a result his regular season never really got going. Now it looks as if Frazier won’t get on the field the rest of 2018.

He had been playing rehab games with High-A Tampa and was about to be sent to Double-A Trenton, but concussion symptoms returned recently. Frazier, who turns 24 Thursday, instead was sent to Pittsburgh to be evaluated by a neurologist.

“I would say it makes it unlikely,” Boone said of the possibility of Frazier playing again this season. “As he was getting ready to be transferred to Trenton, he was feeling symptoms.”

Frazier, who was scheduled to return to Tampa to work out at the minor-league complex, appeared in only 54 games in the minors this season and in 15 games with the Yankees.

Didi likely for Friday

Boone said Didi Gregorius, on the DL since Aug. 20 with a left heel contusion, “probably” will be activated Friday in Seattle before the Yankees start a three-game series against the Mariners.

“He had a good day today,” Boone said of Gregorius, who went through full pregame work on the field. “We have to get through today and tomorrow, but that’ll probably be the plan.”

Andujar sits

Boone gave third baseman Miguel Andujar, the favorite for AL Rookie of the Year, a break Wednesday night, replacing him with Neil Walker.

“Just one of those guys I’ve wanted to pick a day [to give off],” said Boone, adding that Andujar is fine physically. “He’s had a long run here. And with some of the flexibility we have, I just thought today would be a good day. And it gives us a pretty good weapon at some point off the bench, too.”

Judge for yourself

Aaron Judge (right wrist fracture) swung a bat for a third straight day, doing tee-and-toss drills for the first time in his rehab.

“Felt good, was able to pop the ball,” Boone said. “We’ll continue with that through the weekend with the soft toss, he might get in the cage a little bit. But he’s building a little bit of momentum.”