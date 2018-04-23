At last, tangible progress for Clint Frazier.

The 23-year-old outfielder, out since suffering a concussion Feb. 24 during a spring training game against the Pirates in Bradenton, played five innings of an extended spring game Monday in Clearwater.

“Got five at-bats, got a hit, reached on an error, stole a base and came out feeling really good,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday. “Really positive step for him.”

Boone said the plan is for Frazier to play Tuesday in another extended spring game, work out with high Class A Tampa on Wednesday, then start a rehab assignment with Tampa on Thursday.

“Feels like [he’s] finally through it and on his way now,” Boone said of Frazier’s concussion symptoms. “And now it’s about just getting games under his belt and continuing to bounce back from those every day.”

Awaiting word

Boone said he expects a decision soon on Tyler Austin’s appeal of his five-game suspension.

“I just asked that question 20 minutes ago, actually,” Boone said before Monday’s game. “I think it’s any day. I think it’s going to happen this week. I was checking in to see if we know anything more today, and we don’t.”

Austin, suspended five games for charging Boston’s Joe Kelly after getting drilled April 11 at Fenway Park, had his appeal hearing last Thursday. Kelly was suspended six games and also appealed.

The expectation is that Austin will have his suspension trimmed to three or four games. Whatever the suspension, the Yankees will play shorthanded, as by rule, clubs are not able to replace a suspended player on the 25-man roster.

Ellsbury latest

Boone said he expects Jacoby Ellsbury to “be a player for us at some point this season.”

Ellsbury started the season on the disabled list with a right oblique strain and has dealt with a hip issue and plantar fasciitis since then.

“He’s doing baseball activities, moving in the right direction,” Boone said, “but as far as a timetable, I’d kind of be guessing at that.”