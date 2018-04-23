TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
43° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees’ Clint Frazier takes a step forward in recovery from concussion

Clint Frazier #77 of the New York Yankees

Clint Frazier #77 of the New York Yankees follows through on a third inning RBI base hit against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

At last, tangible progress for Clint Frazier.

The 23-year-old outfielder, out since suffering a concussion Feb. 24 during a spring training game against the Pirates in Bradenton, played five innings of an extended spring game Monday in Clearwater.

“Got five at-bats, got a hit, reached on an error, stole a base and came out feeling really good,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday. “Really positive step for him.”

Boone said the plan is for Frazier to play Tuesday in another extended spring game, work out with high Class A Tampa on Wednesday, then start a rehab assignment with Tampa on Thursday.

“Feels like [he’s] finally through it and on his way now,” Boone said of Frazier’s concussion symptoms. “And now it’s about just getting games under his belt and continuing to bounce back from those every day.”

Awaiting word

Boone said he expects a decision soon on Tyler Austin’s appeal of his five-game suspension.

“I just asked that question 20 minutes ago, actually,” Boone said before Monday’s game. “I think it’s any day. I think it’s going to happen this week. I was checking in to see if we know anything more today, and we don’t.”

Austin, suspended five games for charging Boston’s Joe Kelly after getting drilled April 11 at Fenway Park, had his appeal hearing last Thursday. Kelly was suspended six games and also appealed.

The expectation is that Austin will have his suspension trimmed to three or four games. Whatever the suspension, the Yankees will play shorthanded, as by rule, clubs are not able to replace a suspended player on the 25-man roster.

Ellsbury latest

Boone said he expects Jacoby Ellsbury to “be a player for us at some point this season.”

Ellsbury started the season on the disabled list with a right oblique strain and has dealt with a hip issue and plantar fasciitis since then.

“He’s doing baseball activities, moving in the right direction,” Boone said, “but as far as a timetable, I’d kind of be guessing at that.”

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Yankees' Brandon Drury, right, celebrates his two-run Drury vs. Andujar — who’s going to play?
Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar is greeted in Yankees blast four homers in rout of Twins
Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch Lennon: Tanaka’s outing could be start of something good
Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray looks on during a Sonny Gray and the art of pitching for the Yanks
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan before the Jets preseason Glauber: Pressure’s on Maccagnan to take right QB
Mets pitcher Seth Lugo reacts after an inning-ending Lugo’s rise stems from more curveballs