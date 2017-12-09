The Yankees are close to a deal to acquire reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins, according to multiple reports.

The framework of the deal is virtually done, according to the reports, and Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro is reportedly part of the trade. It is unclear if any of the Yankees’ top prospects are in the trade.

Stanton would have to waive his no-trade clause and agree to a deal with the Yankees.

If the trade goes through, Stanton, 28, would join a potent Yankees lineup with rightfielder Aaron Judge, catcher Gary Sanchez and shortstop Didi Gregorious. Stanton is coming off a season with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs, Judge hit 52 home runs in his rookie season, Sanchez hit 33 home runs and Gregorious had a breakout season, hitting 25 home runs.

Earlier this week, it seemed as if Stanton was headed to the Giants or Cardinals after the Marlins negotiated the framework of potential trades with both clubs. But late Thursday night, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that those deals had collapsed and that Stanton was turning his attention to the Dodgers — his hometown team — and the Yankees on a new list of preferred destinations.

Sirius XM reported that list also includes the Cubs and the defending world champion Astros.

Stanton, however, refused to waive his no-trade clause for a trade to the Cardinals or Giants. Both teams officially pulled themselves out of the running Friday.

That’s presumably when a deal with the Yankees heated up.

Stanton is still owed $295 million on the remaining 10 years of his contract.

It’s unclear which players the Yankees are sending to the Marlins. Outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury is still owed $69 million through 2020 and third baseman Chase Headley will make $13 million in the final year of his contract.