HOUSTON — With last Thursday’s announcement that Joe Girardi would not be coming back as manager, the Yankees took out much of the drama that would have come on Halloween.

But Tuesday still has plenty of significance for the future of the franchise.

Not only was Girardi’s contract set to expire on Tuesday but so too were the contracts of all of his coaches. (GM Brian Cashman’s contract expires then as well, but the announcement of a new deal for him is a formality at this point).

Though staff members such as bench coach Rob Thomson and third-base coach Joe Espada could land interviews for the manager’s job, they and every other member of the coaching staff already have received permission to interview elsewhere.

Espada, for example, has interviewed for the bench coach job in Houston, which is being vacated at the end of the World Series by Alex Cora, recently named the Red Sox manager. Espada, a friend of Cora’s, also has interviewed in Boston for the third-base coach job.

It is not yet known what is in store for veteran pitching coach Larry Rothschild, who will have no trouble finding work in the game should the Yankees want to go in another direction.

As for the Yankees’ manager search, it has gotten off to a quiet start, at least publicly, which seems by design. It has been mostly speculation on the candidate list to this point as Cashman and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner have kept things extremely close to the vest.

“It really has been,” one opposing executive said, “radio silence so far.”

The Yankees have made progress in trying to fill their VP of player development position, which opened when Gary Denbo took a job with the Marlins and Derek Jeter. Among those interviewed are internal candidates John Kremer (director of performance science), Eric Schmitt (director of minor- league operations) and Kevin Reese (director of professional scouting), all of whom are highly regarded in the organization.