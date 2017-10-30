This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 53° Good Evening
Few Clouds 53° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees coaches face Tuesday contract deadline

Several members of staff may interview for jobs elsewhere.

Yankees third base coach Joe Espada, right, and manager

Yankees third base coach Joe Espada, right, and manager Joe Girardi speak to the media during workout day at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 2, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland  erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

HOUSTON — With last Thursday’s announcement that Joe Girardi would not be coming back as manager, the Yankees took out much of the drama that would have come on Halloween.

But Tuesday still has plenty of significance for the future of the franchise.

Not only was Girardi’s contract set to expire on Tuesday but so too were the contracts of all of his coaches. (GM Brian Cashman’s contract expires then as well, but the announcement of a new deal for him is a formality at this point).

Though staff members such as bench coach Rob Thomson and third-base coach Joe Espada could land interviews for the manager’s job, they and every other member of the coaching staff already have received permission to interview elsewhere.

Espada, for example, has interviewed for the bench coach job in Houston, which is being vacated at the end of the World Series by Alex Cora, recently named the Red Sox manager. Espada, a friend of Cora’s, also has interviewed in Boston for the third-base coach job.

It is not yet known what is in store for veteran pitching coach Larry Rothschild, who will have no trouble finding work in the game should the Yankees want to go in another direction.

As for the Yankees’ manager search, it has gotten off to a quiet start, at least publicly, which seems by design. It has been mostly speculation on the candidate list to this point as Cashman and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner have kept things extremely close to the vest.

“It really has been,” one opposing executive said, “radio silence so far.”

The Yankees have made progress in trying to fill their VP of player development position, which opened when Gary Denbo took a job with the Marlins and Derek Jeter. Among those interviewed are internal candidates John Kremer (director of performance science), Eric Schmitt (director of minor- league operations) and Kevin Reese (director of professional scouting), all of whom are highly regarded in the organization.

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giants corner Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) dances as the DRC, Casillas, Vereen want to stay with Giants
Terry Laughlin's Ex-USMMA swimming coach Terry Laughlin dies at 66
Knicks president Steve Mills talks to the  press Podcast: Knicks shows progress Mills wants with win over Cavs
Eli Manning of the Giants looks on from Eli Manning memorabilia trial rescheduled for March
The Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade fouls the Knicks' Tim Hardaway sparks Knicks to rout of Cavaliers
On a rainy, windy day at MetLife Stadium, Jets fall to Falcons in rainy Week 8 matchup