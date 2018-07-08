Yankees cobble together 10-inning victory over Blue Jays

TORONTO — Those wishing the Yankees’ offense relied less on the home run must have come away thrilled Sunday.

Their offense shut down much of the afternoon, a hit batsman, sacrifice bunt and well-time single by Brett Gardner in the 10th inning helped send the Yankees to a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jays in front of 39,866 at Rogers Centre.

The Yankees (58-29), who took two of three here, were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position until Gardner’s hit and had not scored since the first inning.

Former Yankee Tyler Clippard came on in the 10th for the Blue Jays (41-48) and hit leadoff man Greg Bird with a 2-and-2 pitch. Tyler Wade pinch ran and went to second on Austin Romine’s sacrifice bunt.

Up stepped Gardner, 0-for-4 to that point, who laced a 1-and-1 changeup to left, the RBI single making it 2-1.

With Aroldis Chapman unavailable because of tendinitis in his left knee — he was removed after striking out the first batter in the ninth Saturday — David Robertson was called on to close.

The righthander pitched a perfect bottom half of the 10th to pick up his second save of the season.

After scoring in the first Sunday against lefthander Ryan Borucki, who was making his third career big-league start, the Yankees didn’t do much until the 10th. Borucki allowed one run and seven hits over seven innings.

Domingo German pitched well, throwing five scoreless innings before Kendrys Morales’ homer to lead off the sixth. German allowed that one run, four hits and two walks. The rookie righthander struck out five

German had a lead before throwing his first pitch.

Aaron Judge scorched one back up the middle for a one-out single and went to third on Giancarlo Stanton’s double to the corner in right. The extra-base hit made Stanton, for the moment, the team leader in hits with 89 (Judge was second at 87). Miguel Andujar, hitting cleanup, got Judge in with a grounder to second that made it 1-0.

Justin Smoak, a Yankee killer all season, missed a homer to right-center by inches in the bottom half, settling instead for a double. German struck out Morales with a curveball to end the 10-pitch inning.

He set down the Blue Jays in order in the second, needing just 11 pitches.

Stanton, who entered the day slashing .352/.416/.761 against lefthanders, singled in the third, the ball coming off his bat at 120.3 mph, one of the hardest-hit balls of the season.

German faced down his first jam in the fourth. Smoak — of course — led off with a single and German retired Morales and Kevin Pillar on fly out. But German walked Russell Martin and Randal Grichuk to load the bases for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The rightfielder just missed slicing an extra-base hit down the rightfield line but the ball tailed foul. German struck him out swinging at the next pitch, a curveball, to end it.

German took a shutout into the sixth before Morales teed off on a full-count fastball, sending it out to right for his 10th homer that tied it at 1.