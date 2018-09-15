The Yankees couldn’t hit themselves out of this one.

Despite a spirited comeback in the seventh inning in which they scored six runs, the Yankees failed to climb out of the substantial hole created by CC Sabathia and company as they fell to the Blue Jays, 8-7, on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees fell behind 8-1 in the seventh, but with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the inning, Miguel Andujar blasted former Yankee Tyler Clippard’s 90-mph fastball into the leftfield stands for his second career grand slam and 24th homer of the season to make it 8-7. But Andrew McCutchen -- who had struck out with the bases loaded to end the sixth -- struck out to end the seventh. With a man on second and two outs in the eighth, Gary Sanchez struck out against Ken Giles.

The Blue Jays took an 8-1 lead by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh on Aledmys Diaz’s two-out, two-run single off Tommy Kahnle and Richard Urena’s RBI single off Stephen Tarpley.

But Giancarlo Stanton led off the bottom of the inning with his 34th home run, a drive to left off Ryan Tepera, and two batters later, Didi Gregorius hit his second homer of the game. Gregorius has 26 this season, breaking his own single-season franchise home run record for shortstops.

The Yankees struck out 16 times (and drew eight walks) against seven Blue Jays pitchers. With the bases loaded and none out in the second inning, Jays righthander Sean Reid-Foley -- who fanned 10 in five innings -- struck out Neil Walker, Luke Voit and Brett Gardner to escape unscathed.

Sabathia was pulled after allowing five runs in 2 1/3 innings and giving up three home runs – two by Randal Grichuk and another by Kevin Pillar.

Sabathia, who hasn’t won since Aug. 12, has a 6.75 ERA in the five starts since. Saturday was his shortest start of the season.

The Yankees' four home runs gave them 240 in 148 games, a pace that projects to 263 in 162 games -- one fewer than the record of 264 set by the 1997 Mariners.