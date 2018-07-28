Yankees continue to eye possible trades

The Yankees still are potential buyers as Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline approaches. Thus far, they’ve acquired reliever Zach Britton from the Orioles and starter J.A. Happ from the Blue Jays.

With Aaron Judge sidelined for at least three weeks with a chip fracture in his right wrist, attention apparently has turned toward finding another offensive threat. Royals slugger Mike Moustakas came off the board Friday night when he was traded to the Brewers for two minor-leaguers. Clint Frazier would be the internal answer, but he still is experiencing symptoms from a concussion. Jacoby Ellsbury remains out indefinitely after season-long issues involving his hip, lower back and plantar fasciitis. In Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, Aaron Boone inserted Neil Walker in rightfield in the eighth inning, the first time he has played a major league game in the outfield.

How important are trade-deadline acquisitions?

A year ago, the Yankees thought they had addressed some of their needs in a July trade with the White Sox that brought relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle and third baseman Todd Frazier. Then came starters Jaime Garcia and Sonny Gray.

A year later, only Gray and Robertson remain with the big- league team. Frazier, who gained captain-like status in his brief stay, became a free agent and went to the Mets, where he’s had two stints on the disabled list.

Kahnle had an instrumental role down the stretch and in the postseason, but earlier this season, he went on the disabled list with shoulder and biceps tendinitis. He was ineffective when he returned and has been with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since June. He has pitched better of late, but with a stacked bullpen on the major league level, his return does not appear imminent.

When in doubt, run

Batting with the bases loaded and none out in the second inning of Game 1, Tyler Wade tapped a ball in front of the plate. He thought it was foul and didn’t run, and Salvador Perez simply stepped on the plate and tagged Wade for an unassisted double play.

“I think he thought he just chopped it at the plate foul and it spun out in front of home plate,’’ Boone said. “I don’t think that’s a case of a person not hustling. A chop at the plate and just kind of a weird play. That happens.’’

Torreyes back in action

Utility infielder Ronald Torreyes, who has not been with the Yankees since June 26 as he addressed a personal issue, has been reinstated to a minor-league assignment. He has been assigned to high Class A Tampa in the Florida State League.

Double trouble

The Yankees entered the day 1-4-5 in their last 10 doubleheaders since 2014 and are 6-4-13 since 2009. They have another doubleheader Aug. 25 against the Orioles in Baltimore.