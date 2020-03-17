Another minor league player in the Yankees organization tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a source said Tuesday.

The player is the second in club’s system to test positive during the COVID-19 pandemic. All Yankees minor-leaguers and some player developmental staff are under self-quarantine until March 25.

The two Yankees minor leaguers are the only baseball players known to have tested positive.

The first minor-leaguer, general manager Brian Cashman said Sunday afternoon on a conference call, experienced symptoms of the virus Friday morning and did not report to the minor- league complex in Tampa that day. That player and his roommates immediately were quarantined Friday and the Hillsborough County Health Department recommended that the complex quickly be shuttered, which it was.