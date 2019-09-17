On a night when the Yankees got Luis Severino back, they suffered another injury blow in a season filled with them.

The team announced after Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Angels that Dellin Betances suffered a partial tear of his Achilles tendon as the result of jumping off the mound in Sunday’s game, his first appearance of the season.

Manager Aaron Boone said he was "heartbroken" for Betances, who had missed the entire season with lat and shoulder issues until Sunday's return.