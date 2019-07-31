Not much changed for the Yankees as Wednesday’s MLB trading deadline passed at 4 p.m. They couldn’t make a deal to improve their rotation and their starting pitching continued to look suspect.

Fortunately for the Yanks, however, two other things remain unchanged: the high-scoring offense and the exceptionally strong bullpen. Those carried them to a comeback 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks before a soggy 43,979 at the Stadium who endured a 36-minute rain delay.

All of the AL contenders sought starting pitching and, where the Yankees didn’t make a move, Houston did. The Astros made a last-minute deal for Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke. How last-minute was it? He started against the Yankees and threw five innings of two-run ball before the rain delay halted play 40 minutes before the deadline.

Masahiro Tanaka did nothing to quell Yankees fans’ anxiety about their rotation. He didn’t get hit hard, but he also wasn’t able to record a single out in the fifth inning before he was lifted.

Austin Romine hit a two-out, two-run homer off D-backs reliever Yoshihisa Hirano in the bottom of the seventh to erase a one-run deficit and put the Yankees up 4-3. And then in the eighth, Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres and Cameron Maybin had RBI hits as the Yanks padded their lead.

Mike Tauchman had a two-run homer in the second inning for a 2-0 lead.

Tanaka went four innings and exited in the fifth with the score still 2-0 after allowing a pair of singles. Chad Green came on in relief and gave up a run-scoring foceout to Eduardo Escobar and a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to Jake Lamb. After catching the sac fly, centerfielder Aaron Hicks overthrew third base for an error allowing Arizona to take a 3-2 lead.

Tanaka was charged with two runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out four. Five of the last eight batters he faced reached base before Aaron Boone pulled him for Green.

After Green, Tommy Kahnle, Adam Ottavino and Zack Britton all pitched a scoreless inning. When Nestor Cortes Jr. allowed a leadoff homer to Tim Locastro in the ninth making it 7-4, Aroldis Chapman came on, allowed a run and permitted the Diamondbacks to send the go-ahead run to the plate, but ultimately he got the Yankees over the finish line.

Ottavino got the win and Chapman his 27th save.

Tanaka found trouble in the fourth while holding the two-run lead supplied by the Tauchman homer. He issued a pair of full-count walks to start what would become a 36-pitch inning, but he somehow found a way out. Arizona loaded the bases with two outs on an Alex Avila infield hit before third baseman Gio Urshela backhanded Locastro’s rocket down the line and threw him out at first to end it.

Tanaka had thrown only 43 pitches to get through the first three innings and the fourth clearly took a lot out of him as he couldn’t record an out in the fifth.

In addition to getting the win, the Yankees also survived a couple momentary scares.

On the Avila infield hit in the fourth, Gregorius appeared to land awkwardly on his left wrist. The training staff came on, but he remained in the game through its conclusion. On the throwing error by Hicks, Urshela seemed to land awkwardly after leaping for the throw and he hobbled in the infield for a bit, but he too was consulted by the training staff and remained in the game.