If Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was looking for one last sign — one last nudge — to coax him into making a deal for another starting pitcher, he did not get one on the last full day before the Major League Baseball trading deadline.

J.A. Happ was neither very good nor very bad in his 21st start of the season Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks. He allowed three runs over six innings, a quality start that is good enough to win a game and usually does when backed by this Yankees offense.

Not on this night, though. The Yankees managed just five hits and fell to Arizona 4-2 before 47,281 at the Stadium. The Yankees have lost four of five and six of eight going into the series finale with the Diamondbacks Wednesday and the 4 p.m. trading deadline.

The Yankees also may have another injury to weather. Luke Voit was removed from the game at the start of the fifth inning. He had been hit by a breaking pitch in his first at-bat in the first inning and struck out swinging in to end the third. After that swing he appeared to grab his side. The Yankees announced he’d suffered a core muscle injury and sent him for an MRI exam.

Voit returned from an abdominal strain that landed him on the IL on July 13; he missed seven games.

Happ allowed the three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two. It helped him turn the page on last Wednesday’s abysmal showing in Minnesota, where he gave up six runs while recording just 10 outs.

After a brutal week that took the Yanks to Minnesota and Boston and saw their entire rotation hit hard, Domingo German pitched reasonably well on Sunday night as the Yanks took the last of four games with the Red Sox. Manager Aaron Boone was looking for Happ to build off that.

In the three starts before the one in Minnesota, Happ had put a strong little run together with three starts where he pitched 15 2/3 innings to a 2.93 ERA. Tuesday night his pitching was something closer to that, but still not the level the Yankees were looking for.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“As long as he’s commanding the ball, he’s got a chance to go out and be really successful for us,” Boone said before first pitch. “That’s the expectation and hopefully he gets it going tonight.”

This wasn’t exactly getting it going.

The Diamondbacks got to Happ fairly quickly with a run in the top of the first, though it could have been worse. Arizona loaded the bases on singles by David Peralta and Eduardo Escobar and a walk to Christian Walker. Adam Jones’ one-out sacrifice fly got the run home, but runners remained at the corners. Happ got Wilmer Flores, the former Met, to pop out and end the inning.

The D-backs pushed the margin to three runs with a pair in the fourth off Happ.

Walker led the inning off with a solo homer into the first rows above the rightfield wall. Jones followed with a hard double to left, took second on a Flores ground out and scored on Nick Ahmed’s soft single to left. Happ ultimately got out of that inning with two more runners aboard.

The Yankees left four runners on through the first five innings, two in the first and two in the third. Didi Gregorius flew out to end the Yankees’ first and Voit’s strikeout was the end of their fourth.

The Yanks finally did break through in the sixth, but got some help in doing it. Aaron Judge led it off with a slicing rocket to right field. It went into and out of Jones glove for a two-base error. Edwin Encarnacion followed by lashing a double into center to drive Judge in and make it 3-1. The Yankees would load the bases with a walk to Gregorius and a single by Gio Urshela, but Mike Tachman hit into an inning-ending groundout to the first baseman.

In the top of the seventh, Luis Cessa came on to relieve Happ and Carson Kelley greeted him harshly. He took Cessa’s second pitch into the visiting dugout in left center for the 4-1 advantage.

Tyler Wade, who came off the bench to replace Voit, hit a solo homer in the eighth to cut it to 4-2.