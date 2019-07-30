Yankees vs. DIamondbacks

The Yankees host the Arizona Diamondbacks in a two-game series beginning Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the Yankees works out on the field before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the Yankees talks with Yoshihisa Hirano #66 of the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to their game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Wilmer Flores #41 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pops out to end the first inning against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Luke Voit #45 of the Yankees grimaces after striking out during the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Taylor Clarke #45 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Luke Voit #45 of the Yankees looks on after striking out during the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees singles during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees is caught stealing second base during the second inning by Nick Ahmed #13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees strikes out in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Edwin Encarnacion #30 of the Yankees connects on third inning single against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
J.A. Happ #34 of the Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.