Yankees vs. DIamondbacks

The Yankees host the Arizona Diamondbacks in a two-game series beginning Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Hicks #31 of the Yankees works out on the field before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the Yankees talks with Yoshihisa Hirano #66 of the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to their game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Wilmer Flores #41 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pops out to end the first inning against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Luke Voit #45 of the Yankees grimaces after striking out during the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Taylor Clarke #45 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Luke Voit #45 of the Yankees looks on after striking out during the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees singles during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees is caught stealing second base during the second inning by Nick Ahmed #13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees strikes out in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Edwin Encarnacion #30 of the Yankees connects on third inning single against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.