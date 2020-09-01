Clint Frazier has never had the most stable Yankees career. There were the three years he struggled, made a few choice headlines, and dipped in and out of the minor leagues. There was this season, when he didn’t start the year with the big club (again). There was even just a few days ago, when his name was bandied about in trade rumors leading to the deadline.

But then there was days like Tuesday, when it’s hard to imagine the Yankees without him.

Frazier made a sterling play in the top of the sixth, robbing Joey Wendle of an extra-base hit and then was in the middle of the Yankees scoring barrage in the bottom of the inning, as they broke a tie and finally vanquished the Rays, 5-3 at Yankee Stadium. The Rays had defeated the Yankees in seven of their previous eight meetings this year, and currently sit atop the American League standings.

The first damage, though, was done all by DJ LeMahieu.

LeMahieu, in his fifth game back from his hand injury, smacked Trevor Richards’ 83.2 mph changeup two rows into the leftfield stands for a leadoff home run in the first, his third of the year, and then hit one to the opposite field in the third. That second homer came off Richards’ 91.6 mph fastball, giving the Yankees a 2-0 lead and pushing LeMahieu’s average up over .400.

Kevin Kiermaier undid all of that good work in the fifth, when he took advantage of a Masahiro Tanaka slider that didn’t quite break enough inside — smashing it to the second deck in right for a two-run homer, tying the game. It was Kiermaier’s third homer in as many days after not having hit a one in the previous 29 games he played this season.

That’s when Frazier got into the mix. With one out in the sixth and the score tied at 2, Wendle hit a liner to the gap in right center, and Frazier took flight — laying out to catch it on the backhand and prevent what would have at least been a double.

In the bottom of the inning, Luke Voit got things started, lining a single to center. Then, with one out, Frazier worked the count to 2-and-2, fouled off a sinker, and then singled off another sinker — a ball that came off the end of his bat and found the hole through the right side of the infield. The next batter, Gio Urshela, smoked a ball to right. Austin Meadows dove and missed, and the ball rolled to the wall, scoring Voit easily, while Frazier chugged home from first, sparking a wild throw from the cutoff man, Willy Adames. Frazier scored and Urshela, with the help of a nifty slide, was also able to score off the overthrown ball — all good for a 5-2 lead.

Adames got his run back in the next half inning, crushing Jonathan Loaisiga’s curveball for a solo homer to left, but the Rays got no closer.

It was a much-needed respite for the Yankees, who see the last of the Rays in the regular season Wednesday. That doesn’t mean that their shadow won’t extend to October.

“We understand that we’re up against an excellent team, one of the best teams in baseball, and if you don’t play a complete game, you’re going to have a hard time beating them,” Boone said before the game. “You’ve got be resilient in this game. You’ve got to be able to turn the page. It’s a game where, especially from a position player standpoint, it’s a game where you deal with failure a lot and you’ve got to be able to.”

On Tuesday, the Yankees did, and they finally broke through.