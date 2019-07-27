BOSTON — DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees’ indisputable MVP to this point, could soon be adding two less desirable letters to his resume: IL, as in the 10-day injured list.

After getting clobbered in their first two games at Fenway Park, with the rotation in a weeklong tailspin, Saturday’s reveal that LeMahieu is dealing with a groin issue serious enough to keep him from the lineup — and require an MRI — was the last thing the Yankees could afford.

“Concerned,” Aaron Boone said before Saturday’s game against the Red Sox. “I don’t think it’s certainly something that’s major, but enough that we wanted to get the testing done and see where we’re at with it.”

When Boone provided his pregame update, the Yankees had yet to receive the MRI results. But it was telling that the manager did not describe his day off as precautionary or try to minimize the severity, as is often the case.

The Yankees placed Gary Sanchez on the 10-day IL Wednesday with a left groin strain, making him the 23rd player (in 26 stints) to be felled by injury this year. Last season, the Yankees had a total of 20 players on the IL over 23 stints.

Considering LeMahieu’s everyday importance, both as the club’s leadoff hitter and a three-time Gold Glover often used at three infield spots, expect the Yankees to be conservative with the treatment and an IL stint would seem likely just to be safe. Boone described the groin injury as “tightness” and explained that LeMahieu felt it during Friday’s game, but was not removed due to the discomfort.

LeMahieu played third base in Friday night’s 10-5 loss and went 1-for-4, including a first-inning single that later resulted in him being thrown out attempting to steal second. He’s currently atop the AL with a .332 batting average (third overall in the majors) and also is hitting .425 with runners in scoring position, which leads the sport.

Signing LeMahieu to a two-year, $24-million deal already is shaping up to be one of Brian Cashman’s most brilliant moves to date, but his influence on this year’s World Series contender goes beyond the numbers.

Before this Fenway series began, Red Sox manager Alex Cora referred to LeMahieu as perhaps the most impressive thing about these Yankees, based on the impact he’s had on the rest of the lineup.

“I think their offensive approach kind of like changed,” Cora said. “I’ve been saying all along that DJ kind of changed the mindset. This guy goes the other way, he’s grinding out at-bats, and he’s doing an outstanding job with men in scoring position, putting the ball in play.

“When you look at the last two world Series champions, they did an outstanding job putting the ball in play with men in scoring position, not striking out in certain situations. And [the Yankees] are a little bit different now. You have big guys going the other way, going against the shift. That’s kind of like where they’re at. The bullpen everybody talks about, their pitching. But I think offensively, there’s a difference.”

LeMahieu has been that crucial to the Yankees’ success this season, and why his absence, regardless of the length, could be damaging at such a trying time for the team.