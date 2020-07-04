Two Yankees, second baseman DJ LeMahieu and righty reliever Luis Cessa, have tested positive for COVID-19, Aaron Boone said Saturday.

The third-year manager made the announcement after the Yankees’ first full-squad workout of this spring training restart.

Boone said Cessa and LeMahieu, both of whom had to give the team permission to discuss their results, tested positive before arriving in New York for the intake testing that every player and staff member must undergo to be a part of spring training.

“They are both self-isolating right now at their homes, outside the state of New York,” Boone said “In DJ’s case, he's been asymptomatic the whole time. In Luis’ case, he's had very mild symptoms. So we're hopeful that it'll be a short time, but they are not here at this point. And so we'll see how that continues to unfold the next several days.”

The news came a day after Major League Baseball and the Players Association sent out a joint news release stating a total of 31 players and seven staff members — out of nearly 3,200 people — had tested positive for COVID-19 during intake testing, the results of which are still being processed.

Gary Sanchez and Aroldis Chapman were two of the notable names not spotted at all during Saturday’s workout, but Boone said not to jump to conclusions, whether it be regarding COVID-19 or some kind of injury.

“In a couple of those cases … we had a few guys that came in late, who were out of the country or things like that, so the tests haven’t been processed to the point (where they’d be cleared),” Boone said. “They’re still in the intake process. It’s not good or bad, it’s just they haven’t been taken in yet. We’ve had a few players who have come in a little late, just because of (travel issues), things like that.”