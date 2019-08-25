LOS ANGELES — After a lackluster three losses in Oakland to start this trip, Aaron Judge said the Yankees arrived here Friday needing to rebound.

They did in a big way against a team that’s been the best in the major leagues all year.

With Domingo German throwing arguably his best game of his season — given the opponent and setting — and his teammates going deep against Clayton Kershaw three times, the Yankees beat the Dodgers, 5-1, on Sunday night in front of 53,828 at Dodger Stadium.

The Yankees (85-47), who are tied with the Astros for the best record in the American League and lead the AL East by nine games over the Rays, closed in on the Dodgers (86-46) for best record in the majors in taking two of three in a series that featured hyped and loud sellout crowds for all three games.

German allowed a home run by Joc Pederson on his first pitch — matching DJ LeMahieu's homer on Kershaw's third pitch -- but lifted his record to 17-3. He allowed only that run and five hits in six innings, striking out five and walking two.

Judge and Mike Ford also homered for the Yankees. Judge, who homered for the third straight game and has four homers in his last six games, fulfilled a pregame promise to an older man who watched batting practice from the field.

“I’ll get one for you tonight,” Judge, a California native, was overheard saying on tape to the man, whom he seemed to know.

The homers gave the Yankees 61 in August, the most ever hit in a calendar month by an MLB club. The previous record was 58. They have five games remaining in the month.

Kershaw (13-3, 2.76) struck out a season-high 12 in seven innings and allowed three runs, four hits and no walks. Ford’s RBI double to left-center off Pedro Baez in the eighth and Gio Urshela's bloop RBI single to right off Adam Kolarek in the ninth completed the scoring. Urshela is 34-for-89 (.382) with 43 RBIs with runners in scoring position this season.

The night wasn’t entirely a positive one for the Yankees, however. Didi Gregorius, hit by a pitch in the right shoulder area by Kershaw's 89-mph fastball in the first inning, left the game in the third. The Yankees later announced that Gregorius has a “right shoulder contusion” and would undergo X-rays later Sunday night, the results of which were not immediately available. Ford replaced Gregorius and contributed his two RBIs.

German, coming off a bad outing Tuesday in Oakland in which he allowed six runs (five earned) and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 6-2 loss, had the lead before his first pitch. LeMahieu, who came into the day in a 2-for-20 slide, waited on a 1-and-1 curveball and slammed it to left-center for his 22nd homer. The blast was the single-month homer record-breaker, No. 59.

But the lead was short-lived as Pederson, the Dodgers' leadoff man, crushed a first-pitch fastball to right for his 26th homer, tying it at 1-1. It was the 28th homer allowed by German in 23 games (22 starts) this season. He allowed two more baserunners in the inning, but Chris Taylor flied to left to end the 23-pitch frame.

Judge came through on his pregame promise with two outs in the third, giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead by slamming a 1-and-1 curveball to right-center for his 16th homer. The Dodgers put two on in the bottom half, but Gardner made a terrific running, leaping catch at the centerfield wall on a drive by Corey Seager to end the inning. Gardner also singled in the ninth, went all the way to third on Kolarek's errant pickoff throw and scored on Urshela's single.

The lefthanded-hitting Ford launched a first-pitch fastball to rightfield in the sixth for his sixth homer, making it 3-1.